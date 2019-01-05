The NAIAS may have fewer debuts, but Cobo will still be packed with cars

 There are two things you normally can count on if it’s January in Detroit: cold, snowy weather and the North American International Auto Show. 

  So far this year, Mother Nature has been unusually kind, and as for the NAIAS, this will be the last time you'll need to hand over your parka at the coat check.  Beginning next year, Detroit's auto show becomes a June event. 

The show's gradual downsizing in recent years due to mostly European brands taking a pass on Detroit continues for the 31st running of the NAIAS.  With BMW and Mercedes-Benz opting out this year, Volkswagen will be the only European brand with a booth at the Detroit show.

Key models at the 2019 Detroit auto show
The 2019 North American International Auto show will
The 2019 North American International Auto show will open to the public Jan. 19-27, a showcase for automakers to debut brand-defining vehicles as well as the latest production models. Here’s a look at some of the most-anticipated models. This gallery will be updated after press preview days, Jan. 14-15. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept: With its bold exterior and lounge-like cabin, the battery-electric QX Inspiration is a visual standout. Officially, it is just a concept vehicle, but the QX Inspiration gives a good hint of where the brand is going over the next several years. Infiniti also plans to make plug-based models a major part of its lineup. Infiniti
Cadillac XT6: GM plans a low presence at this year's NAIAS but that includes a critical new addition to its lineup, the big XT6 utility vehicle. The luxury brand is struggling right now and planning to abandon its sedan flagship, the CT6. Jewel Samad, AFP/Getty Images
In today’s truck-crazed market, the Cadillac XT6 is expected to serve as the CT6's replacement, notching in just below the familiar Escalade, seen here. The luxuriously appointed, three-row crossover will be powered, we’re told, by a 310 horsepower V-6, with a 400 hp twin-turbo option reportedly under development. Cadillac
Ford Explorer: The all-new 2020 version is set to debut at Cobo Center, and it should look a lot like the just-revealed Ford Police Interceptor. The three-row model features a more coupe-like silhouette mounted atop the same architecture as the also-new Lincoln Aviator unveiled in Los Angeles barely six weeks ago. Ford Motor Co.
Ford Shelby GT500: Yes, there've been a few more powerful versions of the Mustang rolled out by specialty "tuners," but none off the factory assembly line. Expect to see this brute-force muscle car punch out a blistering 700 ponies, helping it come closer to matching the numbers from FCA's Hellcat line. Timothy A. Clary, AFP/Getty Images
The last version of the Shelby GT500 —the 2014 model seen here — produced 662 horsepower. The new GT500 is expected to add a big wing to increase downforce, and an upgraded suspension and grippy tires to keep it glued to the road. What's motivating this wheel burner? Word has it a new supercharged V-8 appropriately dubbed the Predator. Ford
Ram HD: 2018 was a big year for pickups, and this year could be even bigger for big pickups. We’ll see new, heavy-duty trucks from GM and Fiat Chrysler will reveal its own bruiser, the Ram HD at NAIAS. It will be a more brutish take on the light-duty Ram 1500, pictured here in the 2019 North Edition trim. Expect to hear some massive torque, tow and cargo numbers, especially with the optional Cummins diesel engine. FCA US LLC
Kia Telluride: Like sibling Korean carmaker Hyundai, Kia is racing to make up for lost time in the booming utility vehicle market. We got a first look at a very thinly disguised “concept” version of the Telluride last autumn during New York’s annual Fashion Week. Kia
The production model of the Kia Telluride coming to NAIAS is a big, bold seven-seater, larger than the Kia Sorrento, with a back row large enough for adults. And like most recent Kia additions, Telluride will be surprisingly well equipped at a “value” price. This is the Telluride Horizon Roamer. Kia
Lexus RC F Track: As if the RC F coupe, seen above, isn’t fast enough, get ready for the debut of one of the most powerful cars Toyota’s luxury brand has ever introduced. James Halfacre, Lexus
Though it is expected to be street-legal, the name tells the story about the limited-edition Lexus RC F Track, teased in this photo: It has been designed primarily for those who want to spend some time on track, whether serious racers or those with access to private facilities like the M1 Concourse in Pontiac. Lexus
Toyota Supra: It’s been 17 years since Toyota pulled the plug on the last-generation Supra, but after revealing the track version (seen here) last March, the automaker is finally ready to pull the covers off the street model in one of this year’s biggest auto show events. Michael L. Levitt, LAT Images
The 2020 Supra is the product of an unusual collaboration between Toyota and BMW, which will use its version to replace the aging Z4. Toyota's sports coupe may feature unique drivetrain options but BMW's roadster runs from 255 to 382 horsepower. Toyota
Nissan EV concept: The Japanese automaker has a history of pushing design and engineering boundaries. In 2017 it debuted the gorgeous Vmotion 2.0 concept, seen here. Word has it that Nissan is looking for the sweet spot between a tradition sedan and a crossover with the concept vehicle it is bringing to Detroit — while also hinting at what could come as it expands its battery-electric vehicle lineup. The design is said to offer far more interior space — and an unusually flexible cabin layout — than one would expect from the concept’s small exterior footprint. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Volkswagen Passat: The only German automaker planning to exhibit at the 2019 NAIAS has a big preview in store, an all-new version of its largest sedan. The 2020 Passat, set to be assembled in Tennessee, will continue to use the underlying platform found under the old sedan, as well as existing powertrain options. Volkswagen
Pretty much everything else is new on the 2020 Passat, inside and out. That includes updated exterior and interior designs, new infotainment technologies and lots of advanced driver assistance systems, such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Volkswagen
Subaru WRX STI S209: Subaru is a big player in the hot hatch segment with its WRX STI, and it will show off what is expected to be an even sportier version in the form of the S209 special edition. But it's going to keep us waiting before confirming whether this concept actually has a production future. If it does, it would be a significant move. Subaru
Past "S" models of the WRX STI were earmarked solely for the Japanese market. Based on the previous WRX STI S208, pictured here, it wouldn't be surprising to see the current, 310-horsepower hatchback get a boost to somewhere north of 325 hp. Subaru
Hyundai Elantra GT N Line: Want to get a jump on a big Detroit debut? Head to Windsor. Hyundai is already selling the new Elantra GT N Line in Canada. (The 2019 Elantra base model is shown here.) We’re finally getting the sporty model in the States, and while it retains the stock Elantra hatchback’s powertrain, the GT N Line has quicker steering, a stiffer suspension, a more robust engine and bigger brakes plus cool appearance upgrades, including unique front and rear fascias, seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. David Dewhurst, Hyundai
Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition: Detroit’s homegrown luxury brand will mark its 80th anniversary with the official debut of the Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition. Specially modified by Boston-based Cabot Coach Builders, it will feature more legroom, more luxury accoutrements — and a sticker price of $100,000, or double that of a base version Continental. Lincoln
The most distinguishing feature on the stretch version of the marque’s flagship sedan will be distinctive center-opening doors — more commonly referred to as “suicide doors.” Lincoln
Workhorse Group SureFly octocopter: Nearly a century ago, Henry Ford tried to put autos into the air with his Flying Flivver. The project never got off the ground but there’s plenty of interest in flying cars, taxis and delivery vehicles these days. Suburban Cincinnati startup Workhorse Group will show off its design at NAIAS. It’s a two-seat hybrid system that could be used by emergency services, the military or delivery services and is said to be able to lift up to 550 pounds, with a range of 75 miles and speeds up to 70 mph. Workhorse Group
The rest of the vehicles shown in this gallery had their premieres at the LA Auto Show last November, but will be displayed at the NAIAS as well. We start with the Kia Soul: Visually, Kia played it safe with the new Soul, opting for modest but appealing visual tweaks while giving it a larger, entirely new platform. Robyn Beck, AFP/Getty Images
There will be six versions of the boxy crossover, in fact, including both the turbocharged GT, with its 201 horsepower engine, as well as the Soul EV. That model gets a larger battery pack that matches the performance of the gas-powered GT but can also deliver more than 200 miles per charge. Robyn Beck, AFP/Getty Images
Lincoln Aviator: Lincoln has been trying to take flight with an array of new products, and one of the most promising is the 2019 Aviator, the much-needed replacement for the ungainly MKT. It slots in under the Navigator flagship, with three rows and lavish appointments, including a 30-way driver’s seat with three massage modes. Lincoln Motor Co.
The Aviator is offered in two powertrains, including a 450-horsepower plug-in hybrid that will be the most powerful product Lincoln has ever marketed. One unusual feature: warning chimes recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Lincoln Motor Co.
Jeep Gladiator: Fiat Chrysler's SUV brand hasn't offered a pickup in 16 years, a severe oversight considering the big comeback of midsize trucks. Billed as "the ultimate vehicle for any outdoor adventure," the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is more than just another new entry in the midsize pickup segment. FCA
The Gladiator starts out, as you might expect, using a modified Wrangler platform, adding such Wrangler-like features as a fold-down windshield and removable doors. Look for a wide range of variants, including the off-road-ready Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, shown here. David McNew, Getty Images
Hyundai Palisade: New for 2020, the big SUV is bigger in every dimension than the outgoing Santa Fe XL and a lot more lavishly equipped, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, countless cupholders and USB ports and lots of new safety features. Its 3.8-liter V-6, meanwhile, lets the Hyundai Palisade tow up to 5,000 pounds. Robyn Beck, AFP/Getty Images
Honda Passport: An old name for a new SUV, Honda’s new “personal-sized” utility vehicle revives the badge bolted onto its first-ever ute. That one was developed and produced for it by little Isuzu. The new Passport is a totally in-house model — indeed, U.S.-designed, engineered and assembled. Honda
The Passport is a bit smaller than the Honda Pilot but has plenty of space, a 280-horsepower V-6 and, with the optional towing package, can handle up to a 5,000-pound trailer. Honda
Mazda3: Mazda suggests the look of its small passenger car has "matured." It's also the most distinctive execution of the automaker's latest Kodo design language to date. There will be two versions of the Mazda3, a sedan and a hatchback. Mazda
Two new features could help with Mazda3's appeal: a newly available all-wheel-drive system, and the unique Skyactiv-X engine that delivers solid performance as well as nearly hybrid-level mileage. Mazda
    That said, it remains one of the most important automotive events in the country, with hundreds of new cars, trucks and crossovers set to fill Cobo Center. That includes about 30 models that will make their global or North American debut during the annual media preview.

    Among the new models coming to this year’s show:

    •  Cadillac’s newest SUV, the big and lavishly equipped XT6;
    •  An all-new version of the familiar Ford Explorer;
    •  All-electric concept vehicles from Nissan and its upscale Infiniti brand;
    • The biggest Kia ever, the three-row Telluride SUV;
    •  The eagerly awaited Toyota Supra, making its return after a nearly two-decade absence;
    • More hot performance cars, including Ford’s 700-hp Shelby GT 500 and the Lexus RC F Track, and
    • Ram's massive new HD pickup, pushing the boundaries in the fierce truck competition.

    The two-day press preview, Jan. 14-15, has typically drawn as many as 5,000 automotive journalists to Detroit from every corner of the globe. For those who don’t have a press pass, there will still be plenty of reasons to head downtown. The auto show has, in recent years, been transformed into a collection of events with appeal to consumers and industry insiders alike.

    Again this year, there's a special event for those interested in some of the world’s most exclusive vehicles. The Gallery will showcase brands that include Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Rolls-Royce at the MGM Grand on Saturday, Jan. 12.

    For those who prefer old classics, this year’s auto show actually already has gotten underway with the start of “Drive Home IV,” a 10-day road rally in vintage vehicles that, organizers explain, “celebrates America’s motoring legacy throughout the country.” Participants began their tour in Houston on January 3rd and will wrap up their drive with a run down Woodward Avenue on Saturday the 12th.

    The increasingly well-attended show-within-a-show called Automobili-D explores the vast transformation expected to sweep through the automotive world over the coming decade with the arrival of connected, autonomous, shared and electrified vehicles – “CASE,” in industry lingo.   Reflecting the growing ties between Silicon Valley and the Motor City, Automobili-D draws a mix of classic “gearheads” as well as the “geeks” leading the digital revolution, for four days of networking and symposiums, Jan. 14-17.

    "Each year AutoMobili-D has built upon the prior year's success with growing startup participation," says 2019 NAIAS Chairman Bill Golling.  "In fact, we'll see a 20 percent increase in participation at the upcoming show with startups encompassing a wide range of technologies and businesses – from autonomous and connected cars to mapping and journey planning to ride sharing and smart cities."

    Following press preview days, the show floor is open Jan. 16-17 for those in the auto business to examine the competition.

    Capping off a busy first week of special events will be the annual NAIAS Charity Preview, which is once again expected to raise millions of dollars for local charities. The black tie event drew 13,000 celebrants last year and is expected to match that turnout this time around.

    Then, everyone is invited downtown to Cobo Center from Jan. 19-27 to check out the new vehicles and get some insight into the dramatic changes sweeping through the industry. According to industry data, as many as 20 percent of those who attend the auto show each year go on to buy a new vehicle over the next 12 months, so it’s a great place to kick the tires and compare products before signing on the dotted line.

    If you go

     The Gallery will take place on Saturday, Jan. 12 from 6:30 to 11
    p.m. in the Cobo Atrium, and starts with a strolling dinner. Tickets are $500.

     The Industry Preview opens on Wednesday, Jan. 16 from noon to 9 p.m. and again from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday the 17th. Tickets are $110.

     The Charity Preview throws open its doors on Friday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m., and at 9 you’ll be able to rock the night away. Tickets are $400, of which $390 is tax deductible. If you have questions about the Charity Preview, call 888-838-7500.

    The Public Show begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, with Cobo staying open every day until 10 p.m. except on the final day, Sunday, Jan. 27, when the event closes at 7 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for seniors over 65, and $7 for children over 7. Those younger are admitted free with parent or guardian. There are special discounts for groups.

    Tickets: Call  248-283-5173.

    More information:  www.naias.com.

