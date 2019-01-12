Posh cars on display at The Gallery
Kimberly Williams of Birmingham takes a seat inside a Lamborghini Aventador and has fun posing for photographers during The Gallery, held at the MGM Grand Detroit, Saturday night, Jan. 12, 2019. The luxury car event is considered the kick-off to the North American International Auto Show. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Attendees look over the Jaguar F-type R coupe at The Gallery, held at the MGM Grand Detroit, Saturday night. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Timothy Schafer of Plymouth is all smiles is he sits in the driver's seat of a Lamborghini Huracan during The Gallery. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Visitors look over the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the first ever luxury SUV for Rolls Royce. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Erin Steen of Byron Center, Michigan, takes a selfie next to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Stephani Ibrahim of Birmingham smiles as she admires the interior qualities of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. She said the SUV the Cullinan is absolutely beautiful , calling it a "wifey" car. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
The seat back of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV has a tray table and an infotainment dashboard accessible to passengers . Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Attendees have fun as they pose for photos inside one of the luxury vehicles at The Gallery. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Attendees look over luxury vehicles, such as this Audi, at The Gallery. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Elizabeth Kroll of Clarkston and Cole Matthews of Holland sit in a Rolls Royce at The Gallery Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
A row of McLaren luxury vehicles are seen at The Gallery. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
The interior of the Lamborghini Aventador. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Two Aston Martin vehicles are on display at The Gallery. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
A Lingenfelter luxury vehicle is parked on floor of The Gallery. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
The big grille of a Bentley seems to greet visitors to The Gallery. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    Detroit — The first SUV made by Rolls-Royce made its Motor City debut here at the Gallery, the "ultra-luxury" auto event at the MGM Grand Detroit that officially opened the North American International Auto Show. 

    The Rolls-Royce Cullinan — a reference to the world’s largest gem-quality diamond —has a starting price at $325,000. But here in this glitzy casino ballroom parked with nearly $10 million worth of vehicles — brands like  Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Jaguar — the Cullinan had a competitive price tag.

    Many event-goers  like Edward and Noreen Casey, two attorneys from New Jersey, insist they are really here to support the charities that their $500-per-head tickets will go toward. But they appeared to be eyeing the Jaguar F-Pace SUV  pretty seriously.  "I'm pretty sure that the starting price is well under $100,000," Edward Casey said.

    Others came to dream and sit in the luxurious leather seats of a fantasy vehicle and take selfies. 

    Timothy Schafer, of Plymouth slid into the sexy Lamborghini Huracan Evo, which resembles a rocket more than a car. "Looks like a dream," he said. 

    Media days for the Detroit auto show begin Monday at Cobo Center, with about 30 new vehicles expected to debut. The $400-per-person Charity Preview is Jan. 18. Public days are Jan. 19-27; hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily except the final day, when it closes at 7 p.m.

    laguilar@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @LouisAguilar_DN 

     

