Detroit — The first SUV made by Rolls-Royce made its Motor City debut here at the Gallery, the "ultra-luxury" auto event at the MGM Grand Detroit that officially opened the North American International Auto Show.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan — a reference to the world’s largest gem-quality diamond —has a starting price at $325,000. But here in this glitzy casino ballroom parked with nearly $10 million worth of vehicles — brands like Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Jaguar — the Cullinan had a competitive price tag.
Many event-goers like Edward and Noreen Casey, two attorneys from New Jersey, insist they are really here to support the charities that their $500-per-head tickets will go toward. But they appeared to be eyeing the Jaguar F-Pace SUV pretty seriously. "I'm pretty sure that the starting price is well under $100,000," Edward Casey said.
Others came to dream and sit in the luxurious leather seats of a fantasy vehicle and take selfies.
Timothy Schafer, of Plymouth slid into the sexy Lamborghini Huracan Evo, which resembles a rocket more than a car. "Looks like a dream," he said.
Media days for the Detroit auto show begin Monday at Cobo Center, with about 30 new vehicles expected to debut. The $400-per-person Charity Preview is Jan. 18. Public days are Jan. 19-27; hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily except the final day, when it closes at 7 p.m.
