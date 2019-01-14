Reid Bigland, head of Ram brand, accepts the award for the 2019 North American Truck of the Year for the Ram 1500 on Monday in Detroit. (Photo: Jose Juarez, special to The Detroit News)

Ram won the Detroit truck wars to take the North American Truck of the Year Monday, but Korea's Hyundai dominated the car and SUV awards.

The prestigious North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards kicked off the Detroit Auto Show at Cobo Hall. Genesis, Hyundai's young luxury arm, won for car with its compact G70 sedan. Then the parent brand followed with SUV of the Year for the Hyundai Kona.

The Ram 1500 held off the General Motors siblings, the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, to take truck honors.

"Consumers are seeing the same thing this jury saw in the Ram truck,” said RAM chief Reid Bigland. “In the last three months sales were up 20 percent and in the last month sales were up a whopping 47 percent.”

The Ram truck wowed jurors with its sculpted styling, tablet-like infotainment screen, and tech-tastic standard features. The GMC Sierra also impressed with its six-way, MultiPro tailgate.

The Genesis G70 beat out the Honda Insight and Volvo S90.

The Hyundai Kona compact SUV bested the Jaguar I-Pace and

Acura RDX.

The tech-packed Ram 1500 won out over the GMC Sierra

and Chevrolet Silverado.

