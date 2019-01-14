LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ram won the Detroit truck wars to take the North American Truck of the Year Monday, but Korea's Hyundai dominated the car and SUV awards.

The prestigious North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards kicked off the Detroit Auto Show at Cobo Hall. Genesis, Hyundai's young luxury arm, won for car with its compact G70 sedan. Then the parent brand followed with SUV of the Year for the Hyundai Kona.

The Ram 1500 held off the General Motors siblings, the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, to take truck honors.

"Consumers are seeing the same thing this jury saw in the Ram truck,” said RAM chief Reid Bigland. “In the last three months sales were up 20 percent and in the last month sales were up a whopping 47 percent.”

The Ram truck wowed jurors with its sculpted styling, tablet-like infotainment screen, and tech-tastic standard features. The GMC Sierra also impressed with its six-way, MultiPro tailgate.

The Genesis G70 beat out the Honda Insight and Volvo S90.

The Hyundai Kona compact SUV bested the Jaguar I-Pace and 
Acura RDX.

2019 Car, Utility, Truck of the Year winners, nominees
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The winners have been announced for the 2019 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year. The Car of the Year winner is the 2019 Genesis G70, seen in the Sport model with a manual transmission.
Buy Photo
The winners have been announced for the 2019 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year. The Car of the Year winner is the 2019 Genesis G70, seen in the Sport model with a manual transmission. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Utility of the Year winner is the Hyundai Kona, offered with the same pair of engines that come with the sporty Hyundai Veloster sports coupe: a 143-horse, 2.0-liter 4-banger and a 175-horse, 193-torque, 1.6-liter turbo.
Buy Photo
The Utility of the Year winner is the Hyundai Kona, offered with the same pair of engines that come with the sporty Hyundai Veloster sports coupe: a 143-horse, 2.0-liter 4-banger and a 175-horse, 193-torque, 1.6-liter turbo. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Truck of the Year winner: The 2019 Ram 1500, seen in the Rebel trim model.
Truck of the Year winner: The 2019 Ram 1500, seen in the Rebel trim model. , © 2018 FCA US LLC
Fullscreen
Utility of the Year nominee: The Acura RDX, seen in
Buy Photo
Utility of the Year nominee: The Acura RDX, seen in the top trim Advanced version. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Car of the Year nominee: The 2019 Volvo S60. It's the first Volvo to roll off the company's Charleston, South Carolina assembly line.
Buy Photo
Car of the Year nominee: The 2019 Volvo S60. It's the first Volvo to roll off the company's Charleston, South Carolina assembly line. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Car of the Year nominee: The 2019 Honda Insight.
Car of the Year nominee: The 2019 Honda Insight. Wes Allison for Honda
Fullscreen
Utility of the Year nominee: The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is the Brit brand's first all-electric vehicle. Aimed at the Tesla Model S/X, it costs about $86K.
Buy Photo
Utility of the Year nominee: The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is the Brit brand's first all-electric vehicle. Aimed at the Tesla Model S/X, it costs about $86K. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Truck of the Year nominee: With a light weighted chassis (by a significant 450 pounds) and improved rear leaf springs, the 2019 Chevy Silverado is actually fun to drive fast. Call it a Camaro with a bed.
Buy Photo
Truck of the Year nominee: With a light weighted chassis (by a significant 450 pounds) and improved rear leaf springs, the 2019 Chevy Silverado is actually fun to drive fast. Call it a Camaro with a bed. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Truck of the Year nominee: The GMC Sierra, seen here in its new top-trim badge - the AT4. The off-road trim gives the Denali luxury but with a rugged edge for outdoorsy buyers.
Buy Photo
Truck of the Year nominee: The GMC Sierra, seen here in its new top-trim badge - the AT4. The off-road trim gives the Denali luxury but with a rugged edge for outdoorsy buyers. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The tech-packed Ram 1500 won out over the GMC Sierra 
    and Chevrolet Silverado.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/detroit-auto-show/2019/01/14/nactoy-north-american-car-truck-utility-year-awards-detroit-auto-show/2555705002/