Media days begin at the 2019 Detroit auto show
The Buick Cascada on display at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
The Buick Cascada on display at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Darren Parker of American Express wears an Oculus at the Acura booth so he can get a virtual reality tour of the new Acura NSX sports car. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Darren Parker of American Express wears an Oculus at the Acura booth so he can get a virtual reality tour of the new Acura NSX sports car. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The interior of the GAC Entranze concept vehicle.
The interior of the GAC Entranze concept vehicle. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Intech Kelly Services employee Patricia Ursula Brown of Detroit cleans a Nissan Rogue at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019.
Intech Kelly Services employee Patricia Ursula Brown of Detroit cleans a Nissan Rogue at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A spokeswoman stands among a row of vehicles at the GAC display. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameras roll as the 2020 Volkswagen Passat clears the smoke at the Detroit International Auto Show at Cobo Center on Monday, January 14, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The i-mobility demonstration vehicle by the AISIN Group displays various components. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Large open areas are visible near the Kia Telluride exhibit on the main show floor of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center, an indication of the show's changing nature. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Subaru Motorsports driver Scott Speed, left, Subaru Tecnica International President Yoshio Hirakawa and Subaru of America Inc. President CEO Tom Doll share a laugh following the unveiling of the STI S209. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Nissan IMs concept: The Japanese automaker has a history of pushing design and engineering boundaries, and that continues with this battery-electric vehicle concept. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Interior of the Nissan IMs. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
David Christ, group president and general manager, Lexus Division, speaks in front of a video display of the engine of the Lexus RC F Track Edition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Lexus RC F Track Edition. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
David Christ, group president and general manager of Lexus Division, unveils the Lexus RC F Track Edition at the Detroit auto show Monday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Lexus RC F Track Edition features unique headlights. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Dancers perform before the reveal of the GAC Entranze concept. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Entranze electric concept vehicle from Chinese automaker GAC is revealed during the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The GAC Entranze EV concept features large, see-through sliding doors. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michael Cole, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Kia Motors America, talks about the 2020 Kia Telluride during its reveal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Journalists examine the 2020 Kia Telluride after its introduction. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The wraps come off of the Hyundai Elantra GT N Line during its debut Monday, January 14, 2019 at the North American International Auto Show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ford Motor Co. President and CEO, Jim Hackett, left, meets with Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Media members are given rides in a Kia Telluride, with this model being custom built for this indoor course, Monday at Cobo Center. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The 2020 Kia Teluride is driven on a demonstration track at the Detroit auto show. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Karem Habib, executive design director, Infiniti Motor Company, talks about the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept vehicle, waiting for it to drive on stage, at their press event in Detroit, Monday. The QX Inspiration had technical issues and did not make it to the stage during the presser. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept vehicle, which did not make it to the stage during the reveal, is rolled onto the stage at the Infiniti display at the North American International Auto Show media preview day at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Infiniti QX Inspiration concept vehicle is finally on display in Detroit after being pushed onto the stage and uncovered. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Journalist, Zesong Guo, 25, of Autohome.com, Beijing, China, transfer photos from his phones inside the Hyundai exhibit. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Visitors walk the grounds of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit Monday. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Pontus Fontaeus, executive design director of the GAC advanced design department in Los Angeles, talks about the GAC Entranze EV concept vehicle during the introduction. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Entranze features patio-inspired sliding glass doors and a panoramic roof. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Designers ditched traditional thinking and worked on the interior and exterior to create a coastal architecture-inspired flow that blurs the indoor and outdoors. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Inside, a wave-inspired instrument panel in front of the first-row bench gives way to OLED screens on both sides instead of a single screen in the middle. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Cadillac display area was not exactly teeming with activity on the normally frenetic media preview day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Monday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The LC500 is moved into the Lexus display area at the Detroit auto show Monday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett, left, a stage hand and Ford Motor Company chairman Bill Ford cross the stage during the Ford reveal in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Toyota's President Akio Toyoda introduces the 2020 Toyota Supra in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A large area of the floor is now filled with customized luxury vehicles from the "Envy Group" at the North American International Auto Show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Members of the media look over the Mustang Shelby GT500 and Ford Explorer ST after their unveiling at the Detroit auto show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Members of the media look over the Mustang Shelby GT500 at the North American International Auto Show media preview day at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Mustang Shelby GT500 front grille features a Cobra, of course. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Subaru reveals the Impreza STI (Subaru Tecnica International) S209, available for the first time in America, at the Detroit auto show Monday. Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
The Subaru S209is unveiled on stage at the North American International Auto Show Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 in Detroit. The car is now available for the first time in America. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
The 2020 Kia Telluride is driven on an off-road road course during its reveal at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Jan. 14, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The 2020 Kia Telluride is revealed. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Reid Bigland, head of Ram brand, talks about the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 3500. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The 2019 Ram Power Wagon takes the stage during the Ram heavy duty trucks press event at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The video background makes it look like the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 3500 is pulling a trailer. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A 1968 Shelby GT500KR drives onto the stage before the reveal of the Shelby Mustang GT500 at the Detroit auto show. Daniel Mears , The Detroit News
The new Shelby Mustang GT500 is lowered onto the stage during the Ford press event at the North American International Auto Show media preview day at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Daniel Mears , The Detroit News
U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters check out the Motor Trend 2019 Truck of the Year, the Ram 1500 Limited, while touring the show floor at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Mike Manley speaks with U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, right, along with FCA Chairman John Elkann, far left, during the politicians' visit to the FCA exhibit space at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
The Ford Explorer hybrid is revealed on stage at the North American International Auto Show media preview day at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ford Mobility President Marcy Klevorn talks of the new 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility hybrid at the Detroit auto show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The 2020 Toyota Supra on display at the Detroit auto show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Toyota's President Akio Toyoda is very excited about the 2020 Toyota Supra at the Detroit auto show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Mustang GT500 is revealed Monday at the North American International Auto Show media preview at Cobo Center. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Media members walk by the Ford exhibit at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ford Chairman Bill Ford talks about the Mustang GT500 at the North American International Auto Show media preview. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ford Explorer ST and Hybrid: Has Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president of product development and purchasing, introduces the Ford Explorer ST. It gets a 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine cranking out 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. A hybrid version of the Explorer also is offered for 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Ram 3500 HD truck is introduced by Reid Bigland, head of the brand, Monday at the North American International Auto Show. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Richard F. Lopez, director of federal and administration affairs at GM, gives Michigan Congresswomen Haley Stevens, center, and Elissa Slotkin a description of the new Cadillac CT6 during the tour. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Media members arrive for the Car of the Year presentation at the North American International Auto Show . Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Scott Keogh, CEO and president, Volkswagen Group of America, unveils the new VW Passat at Cobo Center on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Reid Bigland, head of Ram brand, accepts the award for the 2019 North American Truck of the Year for the Ram 1500 on Monday in Detroit. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Todd Wasik takes a whack at the Chevrolet Virtual All- Star experience at the North American International Auto Show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A worker dusts off a 1959 Eldorado in the Cadillac display. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware gets a tour of the Lexus display by Andrew Coetzee of Toyota. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Why drive when you can fly in a SureFly Hybrid Electric Helicopter? A functional proof of concept is on display during media says at the North American International Auto Show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Marcus Wilson of Michelin Tire snaps a selfie with a Lego race car driver at the Ford display. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Aisia Lutes-Rue of Kelly Services puts finishing touches on a tilted 2018 Ford Mustang Premium Convertible for the media preview days. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Journalists watch the presentation as the Hyundai Kona is named the Utility of the Year vehicle on the Atrium Stage at Cobo Center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Detroit — The news at the auto show isn't happening on the floor at Cobo Center — it's happening behind the scenes as automakers prepare for the next iteration of the industry and a possible slowdown.

    Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG officials plan to announce Tuesday at least part of a broader global partnership even as VW confirmed plans to build a plant for electric vehicles in Chattanooga, Tenn. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is preparing to increase its plant capacity to make way for new profit-rich SUVs.

    And General Motors Co. President Mark Reuss used the first press day of the North American International Auto Show to explain the company's rationale for cutting jobs and idling plants as the company continues to post profits. He says tougher times ahead require difficult decisions now.

    Downturns can happen faster than expected — "much, much faster," Reuss said, walking his fingers to the edge of a table in a private room behind the Chevrolet stand. When he reached the edge of the table, he plunged his hand toward the ground.

    "There are generally speaking not a lot of people who lived through that," Reuss said, referring to GM's historic bankruptcy in 2009. "We’re paid to make sure that never happens.”

    Increasingly, automakers are deploying precious capital to prepare for an electrified and driverless future as they continue to freshen their traditional, profit-driving lineup of trucks and SUVs. For Ford and GM, that will mean cutting costs and reducing headcounts as the companies try to transform quickly enough to compete.

    "We have a lot of opportunity to improve our operating margins compared to the best in our industry," Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of global operations, told The Detroit News Monday. "You should always be working on your competitiveness or your fitness no matter whether you're in good times economically or in difficult times ... We were able to get through the financial crisis on our own, because we started restructuring earlier."

    When Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler announce full-year earnings in the coming weeks, the automakers are expected to post billions in 2018 profits amid rising commodity costs, trade tensions and signs of a global economic slowdown.

    Still, Detroit's two largest automakers are navigating sweeping restructurings that could see plants close and thousands of salaried jobs cut as FCA continues to look for ways to be more efficient.

    "In any business, in any industry, in any part of the world, there’s always areas that need for tightening up and improving," FCA CEO Michael Manley said during a Monday round-table with reporters. "That’s a fundamental fact of running any business. You can get to the point where you do a big bang — or you could embed it in your weekly, monthly, yearly, view on your business."

    For Ford, profitability isn't enough. Inside Ford's global headquarters in Dearborn, ranking officials have taken to a "return to 10" mantra, which is the automaker's goal for operating margins in North America. CEO Jim Hackett is on a mission to redesign the Blue Oval's business model for the next generation of the auto industry.

    "You really are assessing 'do we have the right design of our businesses?'" Hackett said Monday at the auto show. "The design of the business in North America is in the right space. Its biggest challenge is its future in terms of some of these new kinds of services and technology."

    At the same time Detroit's automakers are tightening their figurative belts, they're also publicly investing billions in electrification and autonomy efforts for the future.

    As Cadillac revealed its three-row XT6 at the Garden Theater ahead of the auto show Sunday, the GM luxury brand flashed a sneak peek of its first-ever fully electric vehicle. And leaders of GM Cruise LLC said Friday during a 2019 financial forecast that plans to launch a driverless taxi service this year are still on track.

    While Ford develops its autonomous vehicle platform it introduced its first hybrid Explorer SUV at the Detroit auto show. Its first full battery-electric vehicle is expected to debut next year. 

    Even FCA — whose late CEO Sergio Marchionne called electric vehicles a fool's errand at the 2018 Detroit auto show — is recognizing the need for at least electrification.

    "The reality is electric vehicles are going to be an integral part of every (automaker's) portfolio, whether you believe electric vehicles make money or don’t make money," Manley said. "I’m with Sergio. Today, electric vehicles don’t make any money."

    Still, he sees a future where electric vehicle pricing stabilizes as the cost of the technology goes down.

    "We are making investments in electric vehicles," Manley said, "and they will be progressively rolled out in many more numbers than you see today within our fleet."

    nnaughton@detroitnews.com, ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @NoraNaughton, @Ian_Thibodeau
     

