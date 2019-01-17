LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The 2019 Detroit auto show is diminished this year, a victim of the exodus of foreign luxury-makers and the transition to a new June format 18 months from now.

But though this year's show speaks softly, it carries big sticks. 

From the ferocious Ford Mustang GT500 to the stump-pulling Ram Heavy Duty pickup to the long-awaited return of the Toyota Supra sports car, Cobo Center is full of the good ol' muscle the event has long been known for. It's also a family-fun destination with utes galore and enough rides, rope courses (yes, rope courses) and high-tech to keep the young 'uns stimulated the whole afternoon.

Media days begin at the 2019 Detroit auto show
The Buick Cascada on display at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
The Buick Cascada on display at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
Darren Parker of American Express wears an Oculus at the Acura booth so he can get a virtual reality tour of the new Acura NSX sports car.
Darren Parker of American Express wears an Oculus at the Acura booth so he can get a virtual reality tour of the new Acura NSX sports car.
Darren Parker of American Express wears an Oculus at the Acura booth so he can get a virtual reality tour of the new Acura NSX sports car.
Darren Parker of American Express wears an Oculus at the Acura booth so he can get a virtual reality tour of the new Acura NSX sports car.
The interior of the GAC Entranze concept vehicle.
The interior of the GAC Entranze concept vehicle.
Intech Kelly Services employee Patricia Ursula Brown of Detroit cleans a Nissan Rogue at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019.
Intech Kelly Services employee Patricia Ursula Brown of Detroit cleans a Nissan Rogue at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019.
A spokeswoman stands among a row of vehicles at the GAC display.
A spokeswoman stands among a row of vehicles at the GAC display.
Cameras roll as the 2020 Volkswagen Passat clears the smoke at the Detroit International Auto Show at Cobo Center on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
Cameras roll as the 2020 Volkswagen Passat clears the smoke at the Detroit International Auto Show at Cobo Center on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
The i-mobility demonstration vehicle by the AISIN Group displays various components.
The i-mobility demonstration vehicle by the AISIN Group displays various components.
Large open areas are visible near the Kia Telluride exhibit on the main show floor of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center, an indication of the show's changing nature.
Large open areas are visible near the Kia Telluride exhibit on the main show floor of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center, an indication of the show's changing nature.
Subaru Motorsports driver Scott Speed, left, Subaru Tecnica International President Yoshio Hirakawa and Subaru of America Inc. President CEO Tom Doll share a laugh following the unveiling of the STI S209.
Subaru Motorsports driver Scott Speed, left, Subaru Tecnica International President Yoshio Hirakawa and Subaru of America Inc. President CEO Tom Doll share a laugh following the unveiling of the STI S209.
Nissan IMs concept: The Japanese automaker has a history of pushing design and engineering boundaries, and that continues with this battery-electric vehicle concept.
Nissan IMs concept: The Japanese automaker has a history of pushing design and engineering boundaries, and that continues with this battery-electric vehicle concept.
Interior of the Nissan IMs
Interior of the Nissan IMs
David Christ, group president and general manager, Lexus Division, speaks in front of a video display of the engine of the Lexus RC F Track Edition.
David Christ, group president and general manager, Lexus Division, speaks in front of a video display of the engine of the Lexus RC F Track Edition.
The Lexus RC F Track Edition
The Lexus RC F Track Edition
David Christ, group president and general manager of Lexus Division, unveils the Lexus RC F Track Edition at the Detroit auto show Monday.
David Christ, group president and general manager of Lexus Division, unveils the Lexus RC F Track Edition at the Detroit auto show Monday.
The Lexus RC F Track Edition features unique headlights.
The Lexus RC F Track Edition features unique headlights.
Dancers perform before the reveal of the GAC Entranze concept.
Dancers perform before the reveal of the GAC Entranze concept.
The Entranze electric concept vehicle from Chinese automaker GAC is revealed during the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
The Entranze electric concept vehicle from Chinese automaker GAC is revealed during the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
The GAC Entranze EV concept features large, see-through sliding doors.
The GAC Entranze EV concept features large, see-through sliding doors.
Michael Cole, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Kia Motors America, talks about the 2020 Kia Telluride during its reveal.
Michael Cole, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Kia Motors America, talks about the 2020 Kia Telluride during its reveal.
Journalists examine the 2020 Kia Telluride after its introduction.
Journalists examine the 2020 Kia Telluride after its introduction.
The wraps come off the Hyundai Elantra GT N Line in its debut Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the North American International Auto Show.
The wraps come off the Hyundai Elantra GT N Line in its debut Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the North American International Auto Show.
Ford Motor Co. President and CEO Jim Hackett, left, meets with Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Ford Motor Co. President and CEO Jim Hackett, left, meets with Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Media members are given rides in a Kia Telluride, with this model being custom built for this indoor course, Monday at Cobo Center.
Media members are given rides in a Kia Telluride, with this model being custom built for this indoor course, Monday at Cobo Center.
Fullscreen
The 2020 Kia Teluride is driven on a demonstration track at the Detroit auto show.
The 2020 Kia Teluride is driven on a demonstration track at the Detroit auto show.
Karem Habib, executive design director, Infiniti Motor Company, talks about the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept vehicle, waiting for it to drive on stage, at their press event in Detroit, Monday. The QX Inspiration had technical issues and did not make it to the stage during the presser.
Karem Habib, executive design director, Infiniti Motor Company, talks about the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept vehicle, waiting for it to drive on stage, at their press event in Detroit, Monday. The QX Inspiration had technical issues and did not make it to the stage during the presser.
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept vehicle, which did not make it to the stage during the reveal, is rolled to the Infiniti display at the North American International Auto Show media preview day at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019.
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept vehicle, which did not make it to the stage during the reveal, is rolled to the Infiniti display at the North American International Auto Show media preview day at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019.
The Infiniti QX Inspiration concept vehicle is finally on display in Detroit after being pushed onto the show floor and uncovered.
The Infiniti QX Inspiration concept vehicle is finally on display in Detroit after being pushed onto the show floor and uncovered.
Journalist Zesong Guo, 25, of Autohome.com, Beijing, China, transfers photos from his phone inside the Hyundai exhibit.
Journalist Zesong Guo, 25, of Autohome.com, Beijing, China, transfers photos from his phone inside the Hyundai exhibit.
Visitors walk the floor of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit Monday.
Visitors walk the floor of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit Monday.
Pontus Fontaeus, executive design director of the GAC advanced design department in Los Angeles, talks about the GAC Entranze EV concept vehicle.
Pontus Fontaeus, executive design director of the GAC advanced design department in Los Angeles, talks about the GAC Entranze EV concept vehicle.
The Entranze features patio-inspired sliding glass doors and a panoramic roof.
The Entranze features patio-inspired sliding glass doors and a panoramic roof.
Designers ditched traditional thinking and worked on the interior and exterior to create a coastal architecture-inspired flow that blurs the indoor and outdoors.
Designers ditched traditional thinking and worked on the interior and exterior to create a coastal architecture-inspired flow that blurs the indoor and outdoors.
Inside, a wave-inspired instrument panel in front of the first-row bench gives way to OLED screens on both sides instead of a single screen in the middle.
Inside, a wave-inspired instrument panel in front of the first-row bench gives way to OLED screens on both sides instead of a single screen in the middle.
The Cadillac display area was not exactly teeming with activity on the normally frenetic media preview day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Monday.
The Cadillac display area was not exactly teeming with activity on the normally frenetic media preview day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Monday.
The LC500 is moved into the Lexus display area at the Detroit auto show Monday.
The LC500 is moved into the Lexus display area at the Detroit auto show Monday.
Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett, left, a stage hand and Ford Motor Company chairman Bill Ford cross the stage during the Ford reveal in Detroit.
Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett, left, a stage hand and Ford Motor Company chairman Bill Ford cross the stage during the Ford reveal in Detroit.
Toyota's President Akio Toyoda introduces the 2020 Toyota Supra in Detroit.
Toyota's President Akio Toyoda introduces the 2020 Toyota Supra in Detroit.
A large area of the floor is now filled with customized luxury vehicles from the "Envy Group" at the North American International Auto Show.
A large area of the floor is now filled with customized luxury vehicles from the "Envy Group" at the North American International Auto Show.
Members of the media look over the Mustang Shelby GT500 and Ford Explorer ST after their unveiling at the Detroit auto show.
Members of the media look over the Mustang Shelby GT500 and Ford Explorer ST after their unveiling at the Detroit auto show.
Members of the media look over the Mustang Shelby GT500 at the North American International Auto Show media preview day at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
Members of the media look over the Mustang Shelby GT500 at the North American International Auto Show media preview day at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
The Mustang Shelby GT500 front grille features a Cobra, of course.
The Mustang Shelby GT500 front grille features a Cobra, of course.
Subaru reveals the Impreza STI (Subaru Tecnica International) S209, available for the first time in America, at the Detroit auto show Monday.
Subaru reveals the Impreza STI (Subaru Tecnica International) S209, available for the first time in America, at the Detroit auto show Monday.
The Subaru S209 is unveiled on stage at the North American International Auto Show Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Detroit. The car is now available for the first time in America.
The Subaru S209 is unveiled on stage at the North American International Auto Show Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Detroit. The car is now available for the first time in America.
Fullscreen
The 2020 Kia Telluride is driven on an off-road road course during its reveal at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Jan. 14, 2019.
The 2020 Kia Telluride is driven on an off-road road course during its reveal at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Jan. 14, 2019.
The 2020 Kia Telluride is revealed.
The 2020 Kia Telluride is revealed.
Reid Bigland, head of Ram brand, talks about the 2019 Heavy Duty 3500 pickup.
Reid Bigland, head of Ram brand, talks about the 2019 Heavy Duty 3500 pickup.
The 2019 Ram Power Wagon takes the stage during the Ram heavy duty trucks press event at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019.
The 2019 Ram Power Wagon takes the stage during the Ram heavy duty trucks press event at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019.
The video background makes it look like the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 3500 is pulling a trailer.
The video background makes it look like the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 3500 is pulling a trailer.
A 1968 Shelby GT500KR drives onto the stage before the reveal of the Shelby Mustang GT500 at the Detroit auto show.
A 1968 Shelby GT500KR drives onto the stage before the reveal of the Shelby Mustang GT500 at the Detroit auto show.
The new Shelby Mustang GT500 is lowered onto the stage during the Ford press event at the North American International Auto Show media preview day at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
The new Shelby Mustang GT500 is lowered onto the stage during the Ford press event at the North American International Auto Show media preview day at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan
U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters check out the Motor Trend 2019 Truck of the Year, the Ram 1500 Limited, while touring the show floor at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters check out the Motor Trend 2019 Truck of the Year, the Ram 1500 Limited, while touring the show floor at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Mike Manley speaks with U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, right, along with FCA Chairman John Elkann, far left, during the politicians' visit to the FCA exhibit space at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Mike Manley speaks with U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, right, along with FCA Chairman John Elkann, far left, during the politicians' visit to the FCA exhibit space at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
The Ford Explorer hybrid is revealed on stage at the North American International Auto Show media preview day at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019.
The Ford Explorer hybrid is revealed on stage at the North American International Auto Show media preview day at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ford Mobility President Marcy Klevorn talks of the new 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility hybrid at the Detroit auto show.
Ford Mobility President Marcy Klevorn talks of the new 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility hybrid at the Detroit auto show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The 2020 Toyota Supra on display at the Detroit auto show.
The 2020 Toyota Supra on display at the Detroit auto show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Toyota's President Akio Toyoda is very excited about the 2020 Toyota Supra at the Detroit auto show.
Toyota's President Akio Toyoda is very excited about the 2020 Toyota Supra at the Detroit auto show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Mustang GT500 is revealed Monday at the North American International Auto Show media preview at Cobo Center.
The Mustang GT500 is revealed Monday at the North American International Auto Show media preview at Cobo Center. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Media members walk by the Ford exhibit at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
Media members walk by the Ford exhibit at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ford Chairman Bill Ford talks about the Mustang GT500 at the North American International Auto Show media preview.
Ford Chairman Bill Ford talks about the Mustang GT500 at the North American International Auto Show media preview. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ford Explorer ST and Hybrid: Has Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president of product development and purchasing, introduces the Ford Explorer ST. It gets a 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine cranking out 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. A hybrid version of the Explorer also is offered for 2020.
Ford Explorer ST and Hybrid: Has Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president of product development and purchasing, introduces the Ford Explorer ST. It gets a 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine cranking out 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. A hybrid version of the Explorer also is offered for 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Ram 3500 HD truck is introduced by Reid Bigland, head of the brand, Monday at the North American International Auto Show.
The Ram 3500 HD truck is introduced by Reid Bigland, head of the brand, Monday at the North American International Auto Show. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Richard F. Lopez, director of federal and administration affairs at GM, gives Michigan Congresswomen Haley Stevens, center, and Elissa Slotkin a description of the new Cadillac CT6 during the tour.
Richard F. Lopez, director of federal and administration affairs at GM, gives Michigan Congresswomen Haley Stevens, center, and Elissa Slotkin a description of the new Cadillac CT6 during the tour. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Media members arrive for the Car of the Year presentation at the North American International Auto Show .
Media members arrive for the Car of the Year presentation at the North American International Auto Show . Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Scott Keogh, CEO and president, Volkswagen Group of America, unveils the new VW Passat at Cobo Center on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
Scott Keogh, CEO and president, Volkswagen Group of America, unveils the new VW Passat at Cobo Center on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Reid Bigland, head of Ram brand, accepts the award for the 2019 North American Truck of the Year for the Ram 1500 on Monday in Detroit.
Reid Bigland, head of Ram brand, accepts the award for the 2019 North American Truck of the Year for the Ram 1500 on Monday in Detroit. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Todd Wasik takes a whack at the Chevrolet Virtual All- Star experience at the North American International Auto Show.
Todd Wasik takes a whack at the Chevrolet Virtual All- Star experience at the North American International Auto Show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A worker dusts off a 1959 Eldorado in the Cadillac display.
A worker dusts off a 1959 Eldorado in the Cadillac display. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware gets a tour of the Lexus display from Andrew Coetzee of Toyota.
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware gets a tour of the Lexus display from Andrew Coetzee of Toyota. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Why drive when you can fly in a SureFly Hybrid Electric Helicopter? A functional proof of concept is on display during media days at the North American International Auto Show.
Why drive when you can fly in a SureFly Hybrid Electric Helicopter? A functional proof of concept is on display during media days at the North American International Auto Show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Marcus Wilson of Michelin Tire snaps a selfie with a Lego race car driver at the Ford display.
Marcus Wilson of Michelin Tire snaps a selfie with a Lego race car driver at the Ford display. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Aisia Lutes-Rue of Kelly Services puts finishing touches on a tilted 2018 Ford Mustang Premium Convertible for the media preview days.
Aisia Lutes-Rue of Kelly Services puts finishing touches on a tilted 2018 Ford Mustang Premium Convertible for the media preview days. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Journalists watch the presentation as the Hyundai Kona is named the Utility of the Year vehicle on the Atrium Stage at Cobo Center.
Journalists watch the presentation as the Hyundai Kona is named the Utility of the Year vehicle on the Atrium Stage at Cobo Center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Enter Cobo from the Washington Boulevard Garage/Cobo Roof into Hall A and it's not immediately apparent that anything has changed.

    The aisle between the Ford and Chevy exhibits is like a moat between warring armies: Corvettes, Camaros, Mustangs and pickups bristle like heavy artillery. But while GM's stand looks familiar from last year, Ford has a fresh look to go with its new state-of-the-art Mustang and Explorer weapons.

    The stand is arranged with "shipping containers" full of product: an F-150 over here, a 'Stang GT500 over there. In the middle of it all is a huge stage that re-creates — twice-an-hour — Ford's media reveal of its all-new GT500 and Explorer. The simulated helicopter drop of the GT500 is not to be missed. 

    The second floor of the old Ford exhibit is gone, replaced by the "Ford Scramble Net" ropes course and virtual-reality Explorer drive. The kids will spend hours crisscrossing the roped net dangled high above the floor. Or you can pack the whole family into the Explorer, strap on virtual-reality goggles, and take an 11-minute ride into America's national parks. 

    Behind the Ford exhibit is Fiat Chrysler's display, once the envy of the show with its floor-to-ceiling, Times Square-like light displays. This year's exhibit is de-tuned, though the product is not with enough Hellcat, SRT and Ram horsepower to blow the roof off Cobo. 

    There are plenty of themes to watch for. Here are my favorites.

    Muscle Beach

    The Dodge display ripples with biceps. Check out the 797-horsepower Challenger Red Eye.

    But the new kid on the beach is the Ford Mustang GT500. This isn't your father's snake. Past GT500s were Woodward Avenue dragsters that left track-carving to the GT350. The new generation is an all-around athlete aimed squarely at the hyper-speed Camaro ZL1 1LE across the aisle.

    If stump-pulling power is more to your taste, the Ram Heavy Duty 3500 generates 1,000 pound-feet of torque. That magic number bests every pickup in the business, and Ram does it with the stylish design and interior that just won its 1500 sibling the North American Truck of the Year prize. 

    More: Detroit auto show consumer guide: SUVs and crossovers

    More: Detroit auto show consumer guide: Sedans

    More: Detroit auto show consumer guide: Sports cars

    More: Detroit auto show consumer guide: Concepts and EVs

    More: Detroit auto show consumer guide: Trucks

    On the other side of Cobo is another tasty morsel. Toyota teased the next-gen of its legendary Supra with the FT-1 concept sports car five years ago. It followed through this year by bringing in Formula One superstar Fernando Alonso and Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda (the funniest CEO in auto today) to introduce the curvaceous, 335-horse, $50,000 Supra hatchback. 

    "It's not just fun to drive," the hip 62-year old CEO said. "It's totally lit."

    Envy Auto Group is new to the main floor. The exotic-car dealer used to exhibit in the Cobo basement. They were brought upstairs to plug the space left by the exit of BMW, Mercedes, Volvo, Porsche, Mini-Cooper, et al.

    But what a collection of cars Envy has: McLaren 570S, Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan, Aston Martin Vantage S. It has the exotics usually only seen in the exclusive $500-a-ticket gallery gala at the MGM Grand casino that takes place before the show.

    It's a reminder that whatever the show's circumstances, show-goers come to see the hardware.

    Ute nation

    We show-goers love glitz, but sport utilities pay the bills. There are new utes everywhere you turn.

    The Chevy Blazer is a knockout with Camaro-like, aviation-style climate vents. The rear-wheel drive based Ford Explorer has technology that will embarrass luxury cars costing twice as much. The Kia Telluride beats the Jeep Wagoneer to market as a rock-chewing, three-row SUV. Even China's GAC brings two utes aimed at the U.S. market that it says it intends to enter.

    My favorite crossroads in Cobo is between the Cadillac, Lincoln and Buick stands where Detroit's newest three-row luxury-SUV entries can be compared face-to-face-to-face. Each brings seriously competitive vehicles (note the similarities between the new Cadillac XT6 and Buick Enclave). You will be blown away by Lincoln's resurgence, including the Lincoln Aviator that debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November and is being shown in Detroit for the first time.

    Tech-tastic 

    The merger of technology and autos is moving fast, and the Detroit show abounds with cutting-edge examples. 

    Toyota is going to flood the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo with autonomous cars and driverless pods. For a glimpse of what's coming, check out the snow-white, lidar-crowned Lexus LS 500h.

    Then there's Nissan's cool, autonomous IMs Concept with suicide doors, a retractable steering wheel and single rear throne for maximum comfort when the car is self-driving.

    My favorite tech piece isn't an automobile at all, but a two-seat, eight-rotor, hybrid chopper called the SureFly Octocopter. You'll find it across from Lexus. Each of its eight rotors is controlled by electric motors, giving it drone-like maneuverability — and backup battery-power should the gas engine fail. Market target: 2022.

    The kids will love it. Just as soon as you extract them from the Ford Scramble Net.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/detroit-auto-show/2019/01/17/detroit-auto-show-consumer-guide-overview/2514000002/