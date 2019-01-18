If you are planning to go to the public days of the Detroit auto show, here's everything you need to know to make the most of your visit to Cobo Center:

What to see

If you feel overwhelmed about where to begin, auto critic Henry Payne offers up his 10 must-sees from the show to get you started on the right track.

If you're looking to dig deeper — or in the market for a new vehicle — check out his Consumer Guide.

What to eat

While there are options inside Cobo Center for food, being in the heart of Detroit offers numerous opportunities for dining.

Check out what's new since last year's show.

New reveals

Maybe you're most interested in the new reveals automakers are offering up. In that case, check out our reveal stories ahead of time for all the details:

Dates and times

The North American International Auto Show runs Saturday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan 27.

Hours:

Saturday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (no admittance after 9 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 27: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (no admittance after 6 p.m.)

Early access for handicapped individuals 8 a.m. each day at the Hall C entrance

Tickets

Tickets to the Detroit auto show can be purchased ahead of time or at the door. For tickets at the show, visit the booths located in the Cobo Center concourse (cash only). Ticket kiosks through the concourse allow credit card sales only.

Adults: $14

Seniors: $7 (65 and older)

Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)

Activities

American Red Cross Blood Drive:

Both walk-in and scheduled blood donation appointments are welcome in rooms 250 ABC of Cobo Center.

Saturday, Jan. 19 to Monday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family Day — Monday, Jan. 21:

This day offers a lineup of celebrities and family activities. The activities, located in the Cobo Center atrium, are free.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo Day — Tuesday, Jan. 22:

Professional and amateur photographers get an opportunity to access the show floor at 8 a.m. This sneak peak gives show attendees with a camera a chance to capture photos without a crowd. Interested photographers should enter through Hall C.

Education Day — Wednesday, Jan. 23:

This is the day the auto show welcomes school groups of all ages and offers lesson plans and hands-on activities. Participants get a discounted ticket of $13, which includes lunch.

8:30-9 a.m. arrival

9 a.m. show floor access

Noon-2:30 p.m. departure

Grow Up Great Day — Thursday, Jan. 24:

Grow Up Great students get to participate in a number of educational activities, including a car-building bricks project and hands-on activities throughout the show floor.

Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan — Friday, Jan. 25:

Detroit Tigers fans can meet some of their favorite players and hang out with PAWS when the team visits at 6:15 p.m. The players were participate in an auto show parade and then a Q&A session at the Chevrolet Display.

Sensory Friendly Day — Sunday, Jan. 27:

The second Sunday of the auto show offers an opportunity for guests who have sensory challenges to visit. Between 8 a.m. and noon, exhibitors will set all flashing lights to a still position and volume will be greatly reduced. Attendees can access the show floor at Hall C.

Floor plan

Check out a map of the floor and plan out your visit.

