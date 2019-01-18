What to know if you go to the Detroit auto show
If you are planning to go to the public days of the Detroit auto show, here's everything you need to know to make the most of your visit to Cobo Center:
What to see
If you feel overwhelmed about where to begin, auto critic Henry Payne offers up his 10 must-sees from the show to get you started on the right track.
Suicide doors, muscle cars, and even a helicopter can be found at the 2019 North American International Auto Show at Detroit's Cobo Center. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
If you're looking to dig deeper — or in the market for a new vehicle — check out his Consumer Guide.
More: Full auto show coverage
What to eat
While there are options inside Cobo Center for food, being in the heart of Detroit offers numerous opportunities for dining.
Check out what's new since last year's show.
New reveals
Maybe you're most interested in the new reveals automakers are offering up. In that case, check out our reveal stories ahead of time for all the details:
Ford Explorer (that includes ST and hybrid versions)
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept (this SUV broke down on the way out and was late to the stage)
Hyundai Elantra GT (and a Veloster race car for good measure)
Dates and times
The North American International Auto Show runs Saturday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan 27.
Hours:
- Saturday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (no admittance after 9 p.m.)
- Sunday, Jan. 27: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (no admittance after 6 p.m.)
- Early access for handicapped individuals 8 a.m. each day at the Hall C entrance
The News' Henry Payne, Ian Thibodeau and Nora Naughton give you an insiders' review of the 2019 North American International Auto Show. Henry Payne and Ian Thibodeau and Nora Naughton, The Detroit News
Tickets
Tickets to the Detroit auto show can be purchased ahead of time or at the door. For tickets at the show, visit the booths located in the Cobo Center concourse (cash only). Ticket kiosks through the concourse allow credit card sales only.
- Adults: $14
- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)
- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)
Activities
American Red Cross Blood Drive:
Both walk-in and scheduled blood donation appointments are welcome in rooms 250 ABC of Cobo Center.
- Saturday, Jan. 19 to Monday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Family Day — Monday, Jan. 21:
This day offers a lineup of celebrities and family activities. The activities, located in the Cobo Center atrium, are free.
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photo Day — Tuesday, Jan. 22:
Professional and amateur photographers get an opportunity to access the show floor at 8 a.m. This sneak peak gives show attendees with a camera a chance to capture photos without a crowd. Interested photographers should enter through Hall C.
Education Day — Wednesday, Jan. 23:
This is the day the auto show welcomes school groups of all ages and offers lesson plans and hands-on activities. Participants get a discounted ticket of $13, which includes lunch.
- 8:30-9 a.m. arrival
- 9 a.m. show floor access
- Noon-2:30 p.m. departure
Grow Up Great Day — Thursday, Jan. 24:
Grow Up Great students get to participate in a number of educational activities, including a car-building bricks project and hands-on activities throughout the show floor.
Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan — Friday, Jan. 25:
Detroit Tigers fans can meet some of their favorite players and hang out with PAWS when the team visits at 6:15 p.m. The players were participate in an auto show parade and then a Q&A session at the Chevrolet Display.
Sensory Friendly Day — Sunday, Jan. 27:
The second Sunday of the auto show offers an opportunity for guests who have sensory challenges to visit. Between 8 a.m. and noon, exhibitors will set all flashing lights to a still position and volume will be greatly reduced. Attendees can access the show floor at Hall C.
Floor plan
Check out a map of the floor and plan out your visit.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.