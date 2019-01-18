LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Cobo's main show floor is a different place this year. I'm tempted to tout the delicious, scissor-door McLaren 570 as my favorite car in show.

But it's part of Envy Auto Group's display of exotic, pre-owned cars — an exhibit from a car dealer that helps fill space left by the mass exodus of European luxury brands. Thanks to Envy, you still get to ogle Porsches and Ferraris — but they aren't the newest stuff on the market.

Suicide doors, muscle cars, and even a helicopter can be found at this year's North American International Auto Show. David Guralnick

For that, there are still plenty of U.S. and foreign automakers who have brought their A-games. There are the usual mighty muscle cars and trucks we expect at a Motown show. But there is also an extraordinary breadth of vehicles from electric to autonomous to V-8s appealing to the richest auto consumer market on the planet.  

Here are the most important vehicles in show.

Toyota Supra

I have never seen a Toyota news conference packed with so many people. Motorheads have thirsted for the next Supra since Toyota teased the stunning FT-1 Concept in 2014. The production car holds nicely to the concept's design with its low, racer-like hood and roller-coaster hips. A lightweight, 50-50 balanced two-seater, the Supra got an assist from BMW, which makes the 335-horse turbo in-line six-cylinder. It's the same mill that motivates the BMW Z4. Look for this $50,000 hottie come summer.

Ford Mustang GT500

Lightweight straight-six Supra, meet fire-breathing, supercharged V-8 pony. With more than twice the horsepower of the Toyota, the legendary GT500 track monster is aimed squarely at the Chevy Camaro ZL1 across the Cobo aisle. Where past GT500s were straight-line dragsters, this athlete takes the agile GT350 platform and adds steroids. The huge carbon-fiber rear wing will help keep this 700-plus horse Snake on the ground while it inhales supercars costing twice as much.

Ram Heavy Duty 2500/3500

For a different kind of muscle, check out the Heavy Duty version of the Ram 1500, voted North American Truck of the Year. The 2500/3500 ups the light-duty's capabilities by stuffing a 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel under the hood that makes 1,000-pound feet of stump-pulling torque. Make that house-pulling. The 3500 can tow over 35,000 pounds while nurturing passengers with leather thrones and a 12-inch Tesla-like screen. 

Ford Explorer

Ford also makes SUVs. The best-selling ute of all time, the Explorer is totally remade. It sits on a rear-wheel drive based chassis for better towing and design dynamics. But the high-tech interior is where it really shines: one-button access to the third-row, one-button operated self-park feature. This being Ford, the Explorer gets multiple engine options,  including a hybrid and 400-horse ST performance variant.

Kia Telluride

Kia went after the Audi A7 with its sexy Stinger sedan coupe last year. This year Kia beats the three-row Jeep Wagoneer to market with a more rugged version of the Sorento SUV. The exterior is bold and upright like a Range Rover. The interior is luxurious. Take it on a test spin on Kia's indoor Cobo track.

Nissan IMs Concept

With the explosion in electric and self-driving technology, show-stopping concepts are back. There are a few of these envelope-pushing concepts on the floor, but my favorite is the Nissan with its spare, Caddy-like styling and suicide doors. What's the autonomous world look like? Nissan imagines a single, rear-seat armchair where the boss sits, while the front seats swivel for assistants to take notes.

Lincoln Continental

Suicide doors aren't just for concepts. A special edition of 80 Lincoln Continentals — celebrating Conti's 80th birthday — is being made with stunning, rear-hinged rear doors. The palatial rear seats can comfortably fit Andre Drummond, while front-row passengers luxuriate in 30-way seats. 

Cadillac XT6

The bling-tastic, three-row Escalade has long been the choice of rappers and Wall Street limo services. "XT6 takes the Escalade down to an everyday package," says Caddy designer Andrew Smith. The handsome ute sits on the same wheelbase as the two-row XT5 for better handling, yet carves out 30 inches of third-row legroom. The CUE infotainment system can be operated by touch or remote rotary dial.

Hyundai Elantra GT N Line

This is muscle for those on a budget. The Elantra gains a hot hatch version to rival the VW Golf GTI. Loaded with standard features for just $25,000, economy buyers get 201-horsepower fun with hatchback utility. 

VW Passat

While Detroit brands are emptying Midwest sedan factories, VW is sticking around with the Tennessee-built Passat. Updated inside and out, the upscale V-dub nevertheless hedges its bets by sticking with an old platform rather than the more modern MQB chassis that Europe gets. 

Key models at the 2019 Detroit auto show
The 2019 North American International Auto show will open to the public Jan. 19-27, a showcase for automakers to debut brand-defining vehicles as well as the latest production models. Here’s a look at some of the most-anticipated models.
The 2019 North American International Auto show will open to the public Jan. 19-27, a showcase for automakers to debut brand-defining vehicles as well as the latest production models. Here’s a look at some of the most-anticipated models. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
2020 Cadillac XT6: GM plans a low presence at this year's NAIAS but that includes a critical new addition to its lineup, the big XT6 utility vehicle. The luxury brand is struggling right now and planning to abandon its sedan flagship, the CT6.
2020 Cadillac XT6: GM plans a low presence at this year's NAIAS but that includes a critical new addition to its lineup, the big XT6 utility vehicle. The luxury brand is struggling right now and planning to abandon its sedan flagship, the CT6. Paul Sancya, AP
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 sports edition.
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 sports edition. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The 2020 Ford Explorer: The new Explorer, which debuted a few days before the auto show began, gets a more athletic stance, the roof tapering to the back end.
The 2020 Ford Explorer: The new Explorer, which debuted a few days before the auto show began, gets a more athletic stance, the roof tapering to the back end. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The new explorer has better on- and off-road capability, can tow 600 more pounds than the previous model, and is packed with safety and driver-assist features new to the vehicle.
The new explorer has better on- and off-road capability, can tow 600 more pounds than the previous model, and is packed with safety and driver-assist features new to the vehicle. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ford Explorer ST and Hybrid: Has Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president of product development and purchasing, introduces the Ford Explorer ST. It gets a 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine cranking out 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. A hybrid version of the Explorer also is offered for 2020.
Ford Explorer ST and Hybrid: Has Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president of product development and purchasing, introduces the Ford Explorer ST. It gets a 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine cranking out 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. A hybrid version of the Explorer also is offered for 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Mustang GT500 is revealed Monday at the North American International Auto Show media preview at Cobo Center.
The Mustang GT500 is revealed Monday at the North American International Auto Show media preview at Cobo Center. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ram heavy duty trucks: 2018 was a big year for pickups, and this year could be even bigger for big pickups. People check out the 2019 Ram Power Wagon, one of three new heavy duty trucks unveiled at the North American International Auto Show.
Ram heavy duty trucks: 2018 was a big year for pickups, and this year could be even bigger for big pickups. People check out the 2019 Ram Power Wagon, one of three new heavy duty trucks unveiled at the North American International Auto Show. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Reid Bigland, head of the Ram brand, talks about the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 3500. The truck has the highest capability numbers for diesel- and gas-powered pickups, with 3,500-lbs. towing power and a and 7,680-lb. payload.
Reid Bigland, head of the Ram brand, talks about the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 3500. The truck has the highest capability numbers for diesel- and gas-powered pickups, with 3,500-lbs. towing power and a and 7,680-lb. payload. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept: With its bold exterior and lounge-like cabin, the battery-electric QX Inspiration is a visual standout.
Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept: With its bold exterior and lounge-like cabin, the battery-electric QX Inspiration is a visual standout. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Officially, it is just a concept vehicle, but the QX Inspiration gives a good hint of where Infiniti is going over the next several years. The automaker also plans to make plug-based models a major part of its lineup.
Officially, it is just a concept vehicle, but the QX Inspiration gives a good hint of where Infiniti is going over the next several years. The automaker also plans to make plug-based models a major part of its lineup. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kia Telluride: Like sibling Korean carmaker Hyundai, Kia is racing to make up for lost time in the booming utility vehicle market. The 2020 Kia Telluride is driven on an off-road road course during its reveal at the North American International Auto Show.
Kia Telluride: Like sibling Korean carmaker Hyundai, Kia is racing to make up for lost time in the booming utility vehicle market. The 2020 Kia Telluride is driven on an off-road road course during its reveal at the North American International Auto Show. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Kia Telluride is a big, bold seven-seater, larger than the Kia Sorrento, with a back row large enough for adults. And like most recent Kia additions, Telluride is surprisingly well equipped at a “value” price.
The Kia Telluride is a big, bold seven-seater, larger than the Kia Sorrento, with a back row large enough for adults. And like most recent Kia additions, Telluride is surprisingly well equipped at a “value” price. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Lexus LC Convertible Concept: Toyota's luxury brand won raves when it revealed the LC Coupe concept a few years back, and generated even more praise when it translated the show car into a production model. Now, it's hinting it could do it again, with this convertible version of the sports coupe.
Lexus LC Convertible Concept: Toyota's luxury brand won raves when it revealed the LC Coupe concept a few years back, and generated even more praise when it translated the show car into a production model. Now, it's hinting it could do it again, with this convertible version of the sports coupe. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Lexus LC Convertible concept manages to maintain the sleekly aggressive look of the LC coupe while adding a soft roof that allows it to retain the basic shape of the coupe model.
The Lexus LC Convertible concept manages to maintain the sleekly aggressive look of the LC coupe while adding a soft roof that allows it to retain the basic shape of the coupe model. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Lexus RC F Track: Though it is expected to be street-legal, the name tells the story about this limited-edition racer: It has been designed primarily for those who want to spend some time on track, whether serious racers or those with access to private facilities like the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.
The Lexus RC F Track: Though it is expected to be street-legal, the name tells the story about this limited-edition racer: It has been designed primarily for those who want to spend some time on track, whether serious racers or those with access to private facilities like the M1 Concourse in Pontiac. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Toyota Supra: It’s been 17 years since Toyota pulled the plug on the last-generation Supra, but after revealing the track version (seen here) last March, the automaker was finally ready to pull the covers off the street model in one of this year’s biggest auto show events.
Toyota Supra: It’s been 17 years since Toyota pulled the plug on the last-generation Supra, but after revealing the track version (seen here) last March, the automaker was finally ready to pull the covers off the street model in one of this year’s biggest auto show events. Michael L. Levitt, LAT Images
The 2020 Toyota Supra is the product of an unusual collaboration between Toyota and BMW, which will use its version to replace the aging Z4.
The 2020 Toyota Supra is the product of an unusual collaboration between Toyota and BMW, which will use its version to replace the aging Z4. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Toyota and BMW models will share the same 3.0-liter twin-scroll V-6, but the Supra winds up making 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, less than the BMW Z4. But the Supra is expecting 0 to 60 times of around 4.1 seconds, while the more powerful BMW just manages to get there in 4.4 seconds.
The Toyota and BMW models will share the same 3.0-liter twin-scroll V-6, but the Supra winds up making 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, less than the BMW Z4. But the Supra is expecting 0 to 60 times of around 4.1 seconds, while the more powerful BMW just manages to get there in 4.4 seconds. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The design offers far more interior space — and an unusually flexible cabin layout — than one would expect from the concept’s small exterior footprint.
The design offers far more interior space — and an unusually flexible cabin layout — than one would expect from the concept’s small exterior footprint. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Nissan IMs concept: The Japanese automaker has a history of pushing design and engineering boundaries, and that continues with this battery-electric vehicle concept.
Nissan IMs concept: The Japanese automaker has a history of pushing design and engineering boundaries, and that continues with this battery-electric vehicle concept. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Volkswagen Passat: The only German automaker to exhibit at the 2019 NAIAS is showing an all-new version of its largest sedan, introduced above by Scott Keogh, CEO and president, Volkswagen Group of America. . The 2020 Passat, set to be assembled in Tennessee, will continue to use the underlying platform found under the old sedan, as well as existing powertrain options.
Volkswagen Passat: The only German automaker to exhibit at the 2019 NAIAS is showing an all-new version of its largest sedan, introduced above by Scott Keogh, CEO and president, Volkswagen Group of America. . The 2020 Passat, set to be assembled in Tennessee, will continue to use the underlying platform found under the old sedan, as well as existing powertrain options. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Pretty much everything else is new on the 2020 Passat, inside and out. That includes updated exterior and interior designs, new infotainment technologies and lots of advanced driver assistance systems, such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Pretty much everything else is new on the 2020 Passat, inside and out. That includes updated exterior and interior designs, new infotainment technologies and lots of advanced driver assistance systems, such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Subaru S209 is unveiled on stage at the North American International Auto Show Monday, January 14, 2019 in Detroit. The car is now available for the first time in America.
The Subaru S209 is unveiled on stage at the North American International Auto Show Monday, January 14, 2019 in Detroit. The car is now available for the first time in America. Jose Juarez, The Detroit News
Subaru Tecnica International President Yoshio Hirakawa, left, and Subaru of America Inc. President CEO Tom Doll talk after the unveiling of the S209 at the Detroit Auto Show Monday. The car is now available for the first time in America.
Subaru Tecnica International President Yoshio Hirakawa, left, and Subaru of America Inc. President CEO Tom Doll talk after the unveiling of the S209 at the Detroit Auto Show Monday. The car is now available for the first time in America. Jose Juarez, The Detroit News
Hyundai Elantra GT N Line: It’s first N Line model in the United States with the promise of more to come. The 2019 Elantra GT N Line replaces the 2018 Elantra GT Sport with newly tuned shocks and steering, a stiffer suspension, a more robust engine and bigger brakes.
Hyundai Elantra GT N Line: It’s first N Line model in the United States with the promise of more to come. The 2019 Elantra GT N Line replaces the 2018 Elantra GT Sport with newly tuned shocks and steering, a stiffer suspension, a more robust engine and bigger brakes. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Hyundai Elantra GT N Line gets cool appearance upgrades, including unique front and rear fascias, seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. From Hyundai’s top-of-the-line N product portfolio that includes the Veloster N, it borrows features such as a lower front spoiler, blacked-out side mirrors with turn signals and a bumper that accentuates the N theme.
The Hyundai Elantra GT N Line gets cool appearance upgrades, including unique front and rear fascias, seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. From Hyundai’s top-of-the-line N product portfolio that includes the Veloster N, it borrows features such as a lower front spoiler, blacked-out side mirrors with turn signals and a bumper that accentuates the N theme. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition: Detroit’s homegrown luxury brand will mark its 80th anniversary with the official debut of the Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition. Specially modified by Boston-based Cabot Coach Builders, it will feature more legroom, more luxury accoutrements — and a sticker price of $100,000, or double that of a base version Continental.
Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition: Detroit’s homegrown luxury brand will mark its 80th anniversary with the official debut of the Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition. Specially modified by Boston-based Cabot Coach Builders, it will feature more legroom, more luxury accoutrements — and a sticker price of $100,000, or double that of a base version Continental. Lincoln
The most distinguishing feature on the stretch version of the marque’s flagship sedan will be distinctive center-opening doors — more commonly referred to as “suicide doors.”
The most distinguishing feature on the stretch version of the marque’s flagship sedan will be distinctive center-opening doors — more commonly referred to as “suicide doors.” Lincoln
Workhorse Group SureFly octocopter: Nearly a century ago, Henry Ford tried to put autos into the air with his Flying Flivver. The project never got off the ground but there’s plenty of interest in flying cars, taxis and delivery vehicles these days. Suburban Cincinnati startup Workhorse Group will show off its design at NAIAS. It’s a two-seat hybrid system that could be used by emergency services, the military or delivery services and is said to be able to lift up to 550 pounds, with a range of 75 miles and speeds up to 70 mph.
Workhorse Group SureFly octocopter: Nearly a century ago, Henry Ford tried to put autos into the air with his Flying Flivver. The project never got off the ground but there’s plenty of interest in flying cars, taxis and delivery vehicles these days. Suburban Cincinnati startup Workhorse Group will show off its design at NAIAS. It’s a two-seat hybrid system that could be used by emergency services, the military or delivery services and is said to be able to lift up to 550 pounds, with a range of 75 miles and speeds up to 70 mph. Workhorse Group
The rest of the vehicles shown in this gallery had their premieres at the LA Auto Show last November, but will be displayed at the NAIAS as well. We start with the Kia Soul: Visually, Kia played it safe with the new Soul, opting for modest but appealing visual tweaks while giving it a larger, entirely new platform.
The rest of the vehicles shown in this gallery had their premieres at the LA Auto Show last November, but will be displayed at the NAIAS as well. We start with the Kia Soul: Visually, Kia played it safe with the new Soul, opting for modest but appealing visual tweaks while giving it a larger, entirely new platform. Robyn Beck, AFP/Getty Images
There will be six versions of the boxy crossover, in fact, including both the turbocharged GT, with its 201 horsepower engine, as well as the Soul EV. That model gets a larger battery pack that matches the performance of the gas-powered GT but can also deliver more than 200 miles per charge.
There will be six versions of the boxy crossover, in fact, including both the turbocharged GT, with its 201 horsepower engine, as well as the Soul EV. That model gets a larger battery pack that matches the performance of the gas-powered GT but can also deliver more than 200 miles per charge. Robyn Beck, AFP/Getty Images
Lincoln Aviator: Lincoln has been trying to take flight with an array of new products, and one of the most promising is the 2019 Aviator, the much-needed replacement for the ungainly MKT. It slots in under the Navigator flagship, with three rows and lavish appointments, including a 30-way driver’s seat with three massage modes.
Lincoln Aviator: Lincoln has been trying to take flight with an array of new products, and one of the most promising is the 2019 Aviator, the much-needed replacement for the ungainly MKT. It slots in under the Navigator flagship, with three rows and lavish appointments, including a 30-way driver’s seat with three massage modes. Lincoln Motor Co.
Hyundai Palisade: New for 2020, the big SUV is bigger in every dimension than the outgoing Santa Fe XL and a lot more lavishly equipped, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, countless cupholders and USB ports and lots of new safety features. Its 3.8-liter V-6, meanwhile, lets the Hyundai Palisade tow up to 5,000 pounds.
Hyundai Palisade: New for 2020, the big SUV is bigger in every dimension than the outgoing Santa Fe XL and a lot more lavishly equipped, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, countless cupholders and USB ports and lots of new safety features. Its 3.8-liter V-6, meanwhile, lets the Hyundai Palisade tow up to 5,000 pounds. Robyn Beck, AFP/Getty Images
The Aviator is offered in two powertrains, including a 450-horsepower plug-in hybrid that will be the most powerful product Lincoln has ever marketed. One unusual feature: warning chimes recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
The Aviator is offered in two powertrains, including a 450-horsepower plug-in hybrid that will be the most powerful product Lincoln has ever marketed. One unusual feature: warning chimes recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Lincoln Motor Co.
Jeep Gladiator: Fiat Chrysler's SUV brand hasn't offered a pickup in 16 years, a severe oversight considering the big comeback of midsize trucks. Billed as "the ultimate vehicle for any outdoor adventure," the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is more than just another new entry in the midsize pickup segment.
Jeep Gladiator: Fiat Chrysler's SUV brand hasn't offered a pickup in 16 years, a severe oversight considering the big comeback of midsize trucks. Billed as "the ultimate vehicle for any outdoor adventure," the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is more than just another new entry in the midsize pickup segment. FCA
The Gladiator starts out, as you might expect, using a modified Wrangler platform, adding such Wrangler-like features as a fold-down windshield and removable doors. Look for a wide range of variants, including the off-road-ready Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, shown here.
The Gladiator starts out, as you might expect, using a modified Wrangler platform, adding such Wrangler-like features as a fold-down windshield and removable doors. Look for a wide range of variants, including the off-road-ready Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, shown here. David McNew, Getty Images
Honda Passport: An old name for a new SUV, Honda’s new “personal-sized” utility vehicle revives the badge bolted onto its first-ever ute. That one was developed and produced for it by little Isuzu. The new Passport is a totally in-house model — indeed, U.S.-designed, engineered and assembled.
Honda Passport: An old name for a new SUV, Honda’s new “personal-sized” utility vehicle revives the badge bolted onto its first-ever ute. That one was developed and produced for it by little Isuzu. The new Passport is a totally in-house model — indeed, U.S.-designed, engineered and assembled. Honda
The Passport is a bit smaller than the Honda Pilot but has plenty of space, a 280-horsepower V-6 and, with the optional towing package, can handle up to a 5,000-pound trailer.
The Passport is a bit smaller than the Honda Pilot but has plenty of space, a 280-horsepower V-6 and, with the optional towing package, can handle up to a 5,000-pound trailer. Honda
Mazda3: Mazda suggests the look of its small passenger car has "matured." It's also the most distinctive execution of the automaker's latest Kodo design language to date. There will be two versions of the Mazda3, a sedan and a hatchback.
Mazda3: Mazda suggests the look of its small passenger car has "matured." It's also the most distinctive execution of the automaker's latest Kodo design language to date. There will be two versions of the Mazda3, a sedan and a hatchback. Mazda
Two new features could help with Mazda3's appeal: a newly available all-wheel-drive system, and the unique Skyactiv-X engine that delivers solid performance as well as nearly hybrid-level mileage.
Two new features could help with Mazda3's appeal: a newly available all-wheel-drive system, and the unique Skyactiv-X engine that delivers solid performance as well as nearly hybrid-level mileage. Mazda
    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

