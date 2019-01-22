Lincoln Aviator wins top Readers' Choice award at auto show
The 2020 Lincoln Aviator was voted best-in-show in The Detroit News’ annual Readers' Choice Awards at the Detroit auto show.
One-hundred judges selected from the public chose for the top honor the luxurious Aviator, which debuted last fall at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The 2019 Lincoln Navigator, which earned the top Readers' Choice Award last year, won this year for top road-trip ride.
Parent company Ford Motor Co. also took the prize for best dream machine with its Ford Mustang GT 500, the most powerful pony car ever. It premiered at the Detroit auto show last week.
Meanwhile, General Motors Co. took two top places. The most amazing mobility vehicle award went, ironically, to a vehicle without much of a future: the Cadillac CT6. Once the brand's signature sedan, the CT6 is expected to cease production when the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant idles indefinitely this summer.
The all-electric Chevrolet Bolt was voted most eco-friendly.
From Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the Dodge Ram 1500 scored for coolest technology with more than 100 standard and available safety and security features. The long-awaited Jeep midsize pickup, the Gladiator, was voted baddest off-road vehicle.
Other winners include:
- Best family-fun finder: Kia Telluride
- Best future concept: Infiniti QX Inspiration
- Most for your money: Hyundai Sonata
The announcements were made Tuesday at a Detroit Economic Club luncheon at the auto show.
bnoble@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.