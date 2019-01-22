The 2020 Lincoln Aviator was voted best-in-show in The Detroit News’ annual Readers' Choice Awards at the Detroit auto show.

One-hundred judges selected from the public chose for the top honor the luxurious Aviator, which debuted last fall at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The 2019 Lincoln Navigator, which earned the top Readers' Choice Award last year, won this year for top road-trip ride.

Buy Photo Best of Show: Lincoln Aviator (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Parent company Ford Motor Co. also took the prize for best dream machine with its Ford Mustang GT 500, the most powerful pony car ever. It premiered at the Detroit auto show last week.

Meanwhile, General Motors Co. took two top places. The most amazing mobility vehicle award went, ironically, to a vehicle without much of a future: the Cadillac CT6. Once the brand's signature sedan, the CT6 is expected to cease production when the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant idles indefinitely this summer.

The all-electric Chevrolet Bolt was voted most eco-friendly.

From Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the Dodge Ram 1500 scored for coolest technology with more than 100 standard and available safety and security features. The long-awaited Jeep midsize pickup, the Gladiator, was voted baddest off-road vehicle.

Other winners include:

Best family-fun finder: Kia Telluride

Best future concept: Infiniti QX Inspiration

Most for your money: Hyundai Sonata

The announcements were made Tuesday at a Detroit Economic Club luncheon at the auto show.

