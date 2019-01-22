2019 Detroit News Readers' Choice award winners
 Fullscreen

Most amazing mobility: Cadillac CT6
Most amazing mobility: Cadillac CT6 Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Best Road-Trip Ride: Lincoln Navigator
Best Road-Trip Ride: Lincoln Navigator Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Best Family Fun Finder: Kia Telluride
Best Family Fun Finder: Kia Telluride David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Coolest Technology: Dodge Ram 1500
Coolest Technology: Dodge Ram 1500 David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Best Future Concept: Infinity QX Inspiration
Best Future Concept: Infinity QX Inspiration Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Most For Your Money: Hyundai Sonata
The Most For Your Money: Hyundai Sonata Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Best Dream Machine: Ford Mustang GT 500
Best Dream Machine: Ford Mustang GT 500 Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Most Eco Friendly: Chevy Bolt ev
Most Eco Friendly: Chevy Bolt ev Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Baddest Off Road Vehicle: Jeep Gladiator
Baddest Off Road Vehicle: Jeep Gladiator Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Best of Show: Lincoln Aviator
Best of Show: Lincoln Aviator Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lou Hatty, of Detroit, goes over his notes while checking out the Lincoln Continental 80th anniversary edition while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards.
Lou Hatty, of Detroit, goes over his notes while checking out the Lincoln Continental 80th anniversary edition while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Roger Lesinski, of Rochester Hills, checks out the underside of a Ford Mustang GT premium convertible while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards.
Roger Lesinski, of Rochester Hills, checks out the underside of a Ford Mustang GT premium convertible while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Justin Wiseman, of Highland, looks into a cut-out of the Explorer hybrid while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards.
Justin Wiseman, of Highland, looks into a cut-out of the Explorer hybrid while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
David Felker, of Oak Park, checks out the GMC Denali Sierra while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards.
David Felker, of Oak Park, checks out the GMC Denali Sierra while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tevyn Smith, of Canton, checks out the Mopar-modified Ram 1500 Rebel concept vehicle while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards.
Tevyn Smith, of Canton, checks out the Mopar-modified Ram 1500 Rebel concept vehicle while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Amy Lucas, of Belleville, checks out the Chevy Corvette while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center, in Detroit, January 16, 2019.
Amy Lucas, of Belleville, checks out the Chevy Corvette while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center, in Detroit, January 16, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linda Persondek, of Garden City, takes notes on the Jeep Rubicon while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards.
Linda Persondek, of Garden City, takes notes on the Jeep Rubicon while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Felix Fulicea, of Detroit, left, and David Felker, of Oak Park check out the GMC Denali Sierra while participating as judges in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards.
Felix Fulicea, of Detroit, left, and David Felker, of Oak Park check out the GMC Denali Sierra while participating as judges in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Felix Fulicea, of Detroit, checks out the interior of the 2019 Subaru Outback while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards.
Felix Fulicea, of Detroit, checks out the interior of the 2019 Subaru Outback while participating as a judge in the Detroit News Readers Choice awards. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

    The 2020 Lincoln Aviator was voted best-in-show in The Detroit News’ annual Readers' Choice Awards at the Detroit auto show.

    One-hundred judges selected from the public chose for the top honor the luxurious Aviator, which debuted last fall at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The 2019 Lincoln Navigator, which earned the top Readers' Choice Award last year, won this year for top road-trip ride.

    Parent company Ford Motor Co. also took the prize for best dream machine with its Ford Mustang GT 500, the most powerful pony car ever. It premiered at the Detroit auto show last week.

    Meanwhile, General Motors Co. took two top places. The most amazing mobility vehicle award went, ironically, to a vehicle without much of a future: the Cadillac CT6. Once the brand's signature sedan, the CT6 is expected to cease production when the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant idles indefinitely this summer.

      The all-electric Chevrolet Bolt was voted most eco-friendly.

      From Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the Dodge Ram 1500 scored for coolest technology with more than 100 standard and available safety and security features. The long-awaited Jeep midsize pickup, the Gladiator, was voted baddest off-road vehicle.

      Other winners include:

      • Best family-fun finder: Kia Telluride
      • Best future concept: Infiniti QX Inspiration
      • Most for your money: Hyundai Sonata

      The announcements were made Tuesday at a Detroit Economic Club luncheon at the auto show.

