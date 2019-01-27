2019 Detroit Auto Show
People walk through the Nissan display during the final day of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center, in Detroit on Jan. 27, 2019.
People walk through the Nissan display during the final day of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center, in Detroit on Jan. 27, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Nissan IMs concept vehicle on display.
The Nissan IMs concept vehicle on display. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Avyukr Mahendrakar, 3, and his brother, Darsh Mahendrakar, 8, play in a Subaru Ascent.
Avyukr Mahendrakar, 3, and his brother, Darsh Mahendrakar, 8, play in a Subaru Ascent. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Two-year-old Real Atchley, of Roseville gets a visit with a dog named Chance, with help from Michigan Humane Society volunteer Martina Maher at the Subaru display.
Two-year-old Real Atchley, of Roseville gets a visit with a dog named Chance, with help from Michigan Humane Society volunteer Martina Maher at the Subaru display. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People check out the cars at the Cadillac display including the ATS.
People check out the cars at the Cadillac display including the ATS. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Malachi Allen, 11, of Detroit poses while his mother, Noel Allen takes a photo of him in front of the Lego version of a Chevy Silverado at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on January 20, 2019.
Malachi Allen, 11, of Detroit poses while his mother, Noel Allen takes a photo of him in front of the Lego version of a Chevy Silverado at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on January 20, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People check out a custom Ford Mustang GT.
People check out a custom Ford Mustang GT. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A Silverado made from Legos is on display at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit.
A Silverado made from Legos is on display at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The public can build Lego figures at the Ford display.
The public can build Lego figures at the Ford display. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Oscar Murdock, right, of Flint poses with a Mustang RTR while his wife, Jessie, out of the frame, takes a photo.
Oscar Murdock, right, of Flint poses with a Mustang RTR while his wife, Jessie, out of the frame, takes a photo. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The All Mountain GMC Sierra at the North American International Auto Show.
The All Mountain GMC Sierra at the North American International Auto Show. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
David Baragan, 9, of Washington, right, checks out a 2019 GMC Terrain Denali with Duncan Stranz, 5, of Beverly Hills.
David Baragan, 9, of Washington, right, checks out a 2019 GMC Terrain Denali with Duncan Stranz, 5, of Beverly Hills. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Cristiano Vittorini, 5, left, and his brother, Valentino Vittorini, 6, of Rochester Hills climb out of the bed of a GMC Denali using the GMC multi-pro tail gate.
Cristiano Vittorini, 5, left, and his brother, Valentino Vittorini, 6, of Rochester Hills climb out of the bed of a GMC Denali using the GMC multi-pro tail gate. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Yee Chang. 26, and his brother, Yeecha Chang, 21, both of Warren check out the Lego version of a Chevy Silverado at the North American International Auto Show.
From left, Yee Chang. 26, and his brother, Yeecha Chang, 21, both of Warren check out the Lego version of a Chevy Silverado at the North American International Auto Show. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People admire the 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
People admire the 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Crowds of people walk through displays at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Crowds of people walk through displays at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A 2016 Mclaren 650S is a crowd favorite at the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019 as RK Rally displayed 32 vehicles worth $2.5 million.
A 2016 Mclaren 650S is a crowd favorite at the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019 as RK Rally displayed 32 vehicles worth $2.5 million. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
People gather around the Cadillac CT6-V Blackwing engine at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
People gather around the Cadillac CT6-V Blackwing engine at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Crowds of people walk through displays at Cobo Centeron Saturday, January 19, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Crowds of people walk through displays at Cobo Centeron Saturday, January 19, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Luis Rojas of Detroit looks at the new options of the 2019 Dodge Charger on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Luis Rojas of Detroit looks at the new options of the 2019 Dodge Charger on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Crowds of people walk through displays at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Crowds of people walk through displays at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
People wear VR headgear at General Motors Virtual Dynamics Lab 4D Experience at the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019 .
People wear VR headgear at General Motors Virtual Dynamics Lab 4D Experience at the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019 . Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Joe Zidzik of Warren looks at the DPi-VR racer prototype at the Cadillac display on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Joe Zidzik of Warren looks at the DPi-VR racer prototype at the Cadillac display on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A crowd looks at the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring edition at the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
A crowd looks at the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring edition at the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Stefin McLean, 6, of Ann Arbor, sits in the drivers seat of the 2019 Buick Envison at Cobo Center on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Stefin McLean, 6, of Ann Arbor, sits in the drivers seat of the 2019 Buick Envison at Cobo Center on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
People snap images of the All-New Toyota Supra at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show.
People snap images of the All-New Toyota Supra at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Sheyi Badmos dons a virtual reality headset for Toyota's Concept 1 driving and safety simulator.
Sheyi Badmos dons a virtual reality headset for Toyota's Concept 1 driving and safety simulator. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Travis Neafeld (left) and Jimmy Berg sit in the rear cargo area of the 2019 Dodge Durango at the 2019 North American International Auto Show .
Travis Neafeld (left) and Jimmy Berg sit in the rear cargo area of the 2019 Dodge Durango at the 2019 North American International Auto Show . Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
People look at the 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 which is the MotorTrend Truck of the Year.
People look at the 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 which is the MotorTrend Truck of the Year. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Miguel Rojas, 12, cruises in the 2019 Dodge Charger at Cobo Center.
Miguel Rojas, 12, cruises in the 2019 Dodge Charger at Cobo Center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator has a circular LED headlight at the 2019 North American International Auto Show.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator has a circular LED headlight at the 2019 North American International Auto Show. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
People admire the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show.
People admire the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The All-New Ford Ranger is surrounded at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show.
The All-New Ford Ranger is surrounded at Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A life-sized Lego Chevrolet Silverado is on display at the 2019 North American International Auto Show
A life-sized Lego Chevrolet Silverado is on display at the 2019 North American International Auto Show Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A life-sized Lego Chevrolet Silverado show the details of the lego creation
A life-sized Lego Chevrolet Silverado show the details of the lego creation Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The 2019 Chevy Blazer shines during the first public days at the 2019 North American International Auto Show .
The 2019 Chevy Blazer shines during the first public days at the 2019 North American International Auto Show . Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fiona Tian, 9, sits on the lap of Tingting Yan as they enjoy the Acura GT3 virtual reality simulator on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Fiona Tian, 9, sits on the lap of Tingting Yan as they enjoy the Acura GT3 virtual reality simulator on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fiona Tian, 9, at the controls of the Acura GT3 virtual reality simulator.
Fiona Tian, 9, at the controls of the Acura GT3 virtual reality simulator. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Jonathan Burgio (right) snaps a photograph with his sister Alysia Burgio (left) and his wife Amy Burgio with a grizzly bear at the Ford Motor Company display during the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Jonathan Burgio (right) snaps a photograph with his sister Alysia Burgio (left) and his wife Amy Burgio with a grizzly bear at the Ford Motor Company display during the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
People wear heavy winter coats as they walk towards the Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday.
People wear heavy winter coats as they walk towards the Cobo Center for the 2019 North American International Auto Show on Saturday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Robert Lawson hadn't been at the Detroit auto show long before the feeling set in that something was different. 

    "I notice it's much quieter," the Detroiter said Sunday, as the clock ticked toward the show's last day. "It seems more subdued."

    A 'quieter' show was underway as part of a partnership with Autism Alliance of Michigan, which was designed to provide a sensory-friendly option to those on the autism spectrum, show organizers said.

    Sunday also was the final day for the January auto show in Detroit, and the gears were winding down on a part of auto show history.

    With a winter storm bearing down on Metro Detroit, the switch to the North American International Auto Show in June next year seemed apt. .

    But before the show was disassembled, visitors walked the floors, spotting shiny, new vehicles to dream about and presentations.

    For the second year, the auto show offered the sensory-friendly option. From 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, no music played aloud, there were no loud presentations and no pulsating lights.

    Lawson was heartened to learn that the Sunday show was designed with a purpose. The quieter show wasn't his preference and his son, Christian, 8, said he'd prefer a show that was a bit more lively than what they saw on arriving and a bit less flashy than what would come in the hours after noon, when the lights started pulsating again and the volume rose.

    Tammy Morris, chief program officer of the Autism Alliance of Michigan, said the non-profit works statewide to help businesses and events accommodate the estimated 80,000 to 100,000 Michiganians on the autism spectrum.

    Sometimes this takes the form of training for employees. And sometimes it looks like Sunday's auto show, helping a major public event become inclusive to those who might be kept away by bright lights and loud sounds.

    Morris said that while "there are certainly some folks on the autism spectrum who love brights lights, flashing lights, special effects, loud noises, and actively seek them out," some people at different points on the spectrum are "more defensive" and can't process high-level sensory input.

    Amanda Niswonger, spokeswoman for the auto show, said the four-hour block of sensory-friendly time was carved into the final show days the last two years because organizers "wanted to reach new audiences, who wouldn’t typically be able to enjoy our show."

    Lana Satawa said the last time she'd been to the auto show, before Sunday, was when she was in high school. That's when Cobo Center was still Cobo Hall, before it received the transformation its owners said was necessary to keep the facility viable. 

    "Last time (I attended the show), you couldn’t even walk. It was compacted in," Satawa said before the noon switch to a louder, brighter auto show.

    "This is much more spread out and airy. It’s more light, trendy. I thought it would be a little more aggressive in here. It’s not."

    Satawa said the relaxing vibe organizers sought to accommodate those on the autism spectrum had been achieved. 

    "Last time, I don’t know that I enjoyed it. It was very tight," she said.

    Her boys, Cameron, 7, and Bryce, 5, sat up front in a black Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie as their mother spoke. It was the boys' love for cars, she said, that inspired Sunday's hour-long trek downtown. Neither she nor her husband had been to the show in at least 15 years.

    "I’m relaxed, actually, and I never thought I would equate that to the auto show," Satawa said.

    Brian Kunkel, 31, of Ann Arbor, said he attends the auto show every year and this time, it felt smaller: Not as many automakers and not as many electric vehicles as he would have liked. 

    His wife, Amy Lagina, 38, noticed something else, too. 

    "It's quiet," she said, a nod to the quieter auto show that had yet to ramp up after noon.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/detroit-auto-show/2019/01/27/sensory-friendly-detroit-auto-show-autism-alliance/2675297002/