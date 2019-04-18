Ian Callum, design director for Jaguar, accepts awards for the I-Pace electric vehicle at the 2019 World Car Awards ceremony during the New York Auto Show. (Photo: Jaguar)

New York -- Electric cars dominated the 2019 World Car of the Year awards at the New York auto show, with Jaguar’s I-Pace narrowly defeating Audi’s e-tron as the overall winner.

The World Car of the Year jury panel of 86 international auto writers also voted for the Jaguar I-Pace as winner in two other categories, the 2019 World Car Design of the Year and 2019 World Green Car.

Accepting the awards for Jaguar in New York, the company’s design director, Ian Callum, said: “Designing Jaguar cars is probably the best job in the world, and I can honestly say that no other project I’ve worked on has been as rewarding as I-PACE. Electric vehicles offer designers unprecedented freedom to rethink the proportions, the profile and the packaging, and it’s an opportunity that my team has exploited in full.

"Winning the 2019 World Car Design of the Year award, as well as World Car of the Year and World Green Car, is true recognition for their achievements.”

The Audi e-tron is the brand's first fully electric production car. (Photo: Audi)

The Audi e-tron, in second place, is about to enter U.S. showrooms. Volvo’s S60/V60 sedan and wagon was in third place.

The World Car awards will come as welcome news for the Jaguar Land Rover group, which has suffered recent financial problems.

Ralf Speth, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, said: “It is an honor that the Jaguar I-Pace has received these three accolades from the prestigious World Car jurors.

“We started with an ideal, to move towards our Destination Zero vision: zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion. I-Pace is our first step to achieving this, and it was conceived when EVs were little more than a niche choice.

“So we started from a clean sheet of paper to create a new benchmark - the world's best premium electric vehicle, and a true Jaguar driver's car.”

So far, Jaguar has sold more than 11,000 I-Paces in 60 countries around the world.

John McCormick is a columnist for Autos Consumer and can be reached at jmccor@aol.com

Buy Photo The 2019 Volvo V60 wagon offers styling, acres of rear cargo space, and roof access. (Photo: Henry Payne, The Detroit News)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/detroit-auto-show/2019/04/18/jaguar-audi-electric-cars-top-world-car-awards/3506053002/