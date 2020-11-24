2021 Southeast Michigan Auto Show postponed due to COVID-19

The 2021 Southeast Michigan Auto Show has been postponed to a later date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local dealers participated in the first-ever event in January to fill the void made by the North American International Auto Show moving to June. The second annual Southeast Michigan show originally was scheduled for Jan. 15-17 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. A later date is yet to be announced.

“The overwhelming enthusiasm for continuing the event and building on last year’s great experience," the showplace's manager, Blair Bowman, said in a statement, "was ultimately offset by the current conditions and needing to make sure there was an appropriate amount of time to plan."

The pandemic has led to the cancellations and postponement of many auto shows across the world, though the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China is being held this week. The Detroit auto show's move to June in an attempt to re-energize waning interest was canceled last summer. The 2021 show is now slated for the fall at the downtown TCF Center after the Los Angeles Auto Show rescheduled its November event for May 2021.

The Southeast Michigan show hopes to work within the showplace's schedule for later in 2021, but if it is unable to do so, the 2022 show is scheduled for Jan. 14-16 at the conference center, Bowman said.

Automakers had no direct involvement in the January show. Local dealers representing more than 35 brands, however, set up shop across 200,000 square feet of space with their vehicles available and their salespeople able to answer questions in hopes of encouraging sales during the slower winter months.

The show had planned to increase sanitization during the event and between each day while also expanding its floorplan to accommodate social distancing. Attendees still were going to be permitted to get inside the vehicles.

