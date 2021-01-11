Detroit 2021 auto show canceled, NAIAS to host outdoor Pontiac event

Detroit — The North American International Auto Show has been canceled again, but show officials are planning an auto event in its place this September in Pontiac.

Concern over hosting large crowds indoors pushed show officials to develop an outside event called the Motor Bella that will take place outdoors Sept. 21-26 at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac. The event "will bring next-generation mobility and exciting vehicle debuts to media, show-goers and the automotive enthusiasts," according to a press release Monday.

"The pandemic has caused changes in our society and world in ways not previously imagined, and we all should be looking for new and highly creative ways of doing business," NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a statement. "This new event captures that creative spirit. It will provide new mobility experiences and increasingly innovative approaches to tapping into the industry and its products."

The last auto show took place in January 2019. Show organizers moved to have a summer event in June 2020, but the show was canceled after organizers were told the TCF Center would be used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to house overflow patients from hospitals.

Dates for the 2021 Motor Bella are:

Press Preview, Tuesday, Sept. 21

AutoMobili-D, Tuesday, Sept. 21 through a half-day Thursday, Sept. 23

Industry Preview, Wednesday, Sept. 22 and a half-day Thursday, Sept. 23

Public Show, Thursday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 26

A charity initiative will also be part of the six-day Motor Bella.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall