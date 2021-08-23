Enter to win: Become a judge at Motor Bella

The Detroit News

The Detroit News Readers Choice Awards is back, and we want you to join us in picking the best new cars and trucks the industry has to offer.

Enter now for a chance to be the belle of the ball at Motor Bella, where you and a guest will get a sneak preview of the show and pick the winners of the Detroit News 2021 Readers Choice Awards.

Motor Bella is an auto show with a twist. You’ll be able to cruise in an autonomous electric car on a mile long track, take a ride in a utility vehicle up rocky terrain and feel the G’s of a sportscar taking you from 0-60 in three seconds.

More than 600 cars, trucks, and SUVs will be on display at the event, which runs from Sept. 21-26 at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

See more information on the Motor Bella here.

There are some stipulations: You must be 18 years or older to enter. Entries are accepted once from Aug. 23 at noon to 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 5. Winners must be available for judging on Wednesday September 22nd at 2:00pm.

Fifty winners will be selected on or about Sept. 7. For official rules and to apply, go to detroitnews.com/readerschoice21.