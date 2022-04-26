Detroit auto show shares plans for September return
Kalea Hall Breana Noble
The Detroit News
When Detroit's North American International Auto Show returns in September for the first time in more than three years, it's going to look different — with several indoor tracks, outdoor activities, information on alternate propulsion systems and, of course, vehicle reveals.
This year's show, held at Huntington Place — formerly known as TCF Center — and in downtown Detroit parks, will kick off with press and tech days on Sept. 14 and 15 and a charity gala on Sept. 16 followed by the public portion from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25. Tickets will go on sale starting July 11.