Detroit auto show organizers cut 3 charities from Charity Preview benefit

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association has cut three charities that previously benefited from its Charity Preview event held in conjunction with the North American International Auto Show.

The DADA on Tuesday released details of this year's September auto show including the list of charities benefiting from the Sept.16 charity gala, which in the past has raised millions for multiple Metro Detroit organizations. Ticket prices are $400 for the 2022 event. There are six charities on this year's list that will benefit from the donations after these three were cut: the Judson Center, March of Dimes Detroit and Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit. Crain's Detroit Business first reported which organizations were nixed as beneficiaries.

NAIAS is returning this fall after the 2020 and 2021 shows were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Past 25 years, the show's Charity Preview event has raised more than $100 million, said Rod Alberts, executive director of DADA. The organization "has long been committed to supporting a cross-section of children’s charities in the region," he said in a statement to The Detroit News.

"Our last show was in 2019, which required us to reimagine the show and reassess all aspects of it," he said. "When the auto show and Charity Preview were canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, we continued our support to our Charity Preview beneficiaries with substantial contributions even during those years when we didn’t have a Charity Preview event."

Last year, a Motor City Car Crawl charity event with headliner Sheryl Crowe raised funds for these nine Detroit children's charities: the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit, Children's Center, The Children's Foundation, Detroit PAL, Judson Center, March of Dimes Metro Detroit, University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund.

This year, DADA selected: the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Children's Center, The Children's Foundation, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund for the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Detroit PAL and the University of Michigan Health's C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

"While we have selected six charities to support with the 2022 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview, we continue to provide funding to other local charities through the DADA Foundation," Alberts said. "The number of charities which we contribute to have changed regularly throughout the years, as we work to provide the most support we can to children in our area.”

The 2019 NAIAS Charity Preview raised $4 million that benefited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit, the Children's Center, Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, Detroit PAL, Judson Center, and the March of Dimes Detroit, the News reported.

Officials with the Judson Center, March of Dimes Detroit and Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall