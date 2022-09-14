Cadillac Celestiq turns heads at EyesOn Design Awards

Detroit — The Cadillac Celestiq, the dramatic sedan concept pointing the way to the luxury brand’s electric future, dominated the 2022 EyesOn Design Awards, taking home two trophies.

The Celestiq won for Best Use of Color, Graphics, or Materials and for Best Concept Vehicle. In the latter category, the Celestiq nosed out two other Motown nominees, the Buick Wildcat and Lincoln Model L100.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV and DeLorean Alpha5 lost out to the sleek Ferrari Daytona SP3 for Best Production Vehicle. Other winners included the Audi Grandsphere as Best Design Interior.

The EyesOn Design honors are the official design awards of the Detroit auto show and are judged by some of the most respected designers in the industry. They honor the best production and concept vehicles in the world and have attracted added interest this year as designers work with new architectures presented by electric vehicle development. Without a gas engine up front breathing through giant grilles, designers have new freedom to create "frunks" — front trunks — elongated cabins, and new fascias.

Though the Buick Wildcat failed to win a category, it received the most nominations with three. Wildcat was also nominated in the Color and Interior Design categories.

Now in their 35th year, the awards have honored some of the industry’s most iconic designs.

2022 winners:

Best Concept Vehicle: Cadillac Celestiq

Other nominees: Buick Wildcat, Lincoln L100

Best Production Vehicle: Ferrari Daytona SP3

Other nominees: Chevrolet Blazer EV, DeLorean Alpha5, Range Rover

Best Designed Interior: Audi Grandsphere Concept

Other nominees: Audi Urbansphere, Buick Wildcat

Innovative Use of Color, Graphics or Materials: Cadillac Celestiq

Other nominees: Audi Grandsphere, Buick Wildcat

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.