Chevrolet introduces Performance Edition for the Tahoe RST

Detroit — Chevrolet on Wednesday introduced a performance version of its most popular SUV, the Chevrolet Tahoe RST, at the North American International Auto Show.

This Tahoe has more power than any of its predecessors with the introduction of the Chevrolet Performance induction and exhaust systems to increase output of the standard 6.2-liter V-8 to 433 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque. The current RST with the 6.2-liter engine has 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.

“The 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition is designed for those who want the best of both worlds — the everyday comfort and capability of a full-size SUV along with the driving excitement of a true performance vehicle,” said Scott Bell, Chevrolet vice president, in a statement. “It leverages the proven capability of Chevy’s pursuit-rated police vehicle packages and motorsports success to offer a confident, engaging driving experience for our customers.”

The Performance Edition still will have the engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The four-wheel-drive Tahoe uses chassis and suspension features off the pursuit-rated Tahoe PPV package including police-spec springs, retuned dampers, larger-diameter stabilizer bar, police-spec chassis calibrations and Brembo front and rear brakes with Torch Red calipers.

The RST Performance Edition goes zero to 60 mph in 5.78 seconds, down from 5.95 seconds on base RST. Its quarter mile was 14.2 seconds at 97 mph on the test track, which compares with 14.4 seconds at 97 mph on base RST. Its top speed was 124 mph on the test track compared with 112 mph on the base RST.

The Performance Edition offers the same 7,600-pound trailering capacity as the base RST with the 6.2-liter engine. It features a black “RST” badge on the rear tailgate and on the interior has standard sport pedals.

The Tahoe RST Performance Edition comes with the Luxury Package, which has several safety and driver convenience features. The package is priced at a starting price of $8,525 and will be available on the 2023 Tahoe RST with the 6.2-liter V-8 engine, for which Chevy hasn't released the price.

Production starts in the fourth quarter at General Motors Co.'s Arlington Assembly in Texas.

