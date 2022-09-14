New OEM Harbinger, Wabash to partner

Harbinger Motors Inc., a California-based electric vehicle startup company, on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Wabash National Corp., a manufacturer of trailers and truck bodies.

The companies did not specify how they intend to collaborate, but said their partnership will look to make vehicles more comfortable and suitable for the perishable food delivery market.

Harbinger's initial product line will include electric stripped chassis and cab chassis designed for Class 4 to Class 7 vehicles.

The company, formed in 2021, expects production of its electric platforms to "scale significantly" in the next five years. A set of vehicles will be piloted in late 2023 by a select group of customers and the company expects to launch volume production at an unspecified location in Michigan in 2024.

