A plane flies over Ford World Heaquarters in Dearborn lobbying for a Ford GT. (Photo: Twitter)

Dearborn — Someone out there wants a Ford GT badly enough to fly a plane with a banner declaring as much in low visibility and snow flurries.

Around noon Monday, a prop plane flew over Ford World Headquarters with a banner reading: "Is a Ford GT in my future? #GoingFurther"

The hashtag is a play on the automaker's "Go Further" campaign, and perhaps proof of just how far this GT fan was willing to go to get attention for the cause.

A spokesman with Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The would-be owner can't just put the street-legal race car on his or her Christmas list. Ford makes all potential buyers fill out an application to prove worthiness. Oh, and then there's the pesky $500,000 price tag.

To meet global demand, Ford announced in November it would increase total production of the coveted 647-horsepower beauty from 1,000 to 1,350 – extending to the 2022 model year from the previously announced 2020.

Built as a production homologation car so that Ford could return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in 2016 – 50 years after it first won the event with the legendary GT40 race car – anticipation for the scissor-door 2017-2020 GT production rocket soared after the race version won the 2016 French race.

Despite its then-$450,000 base price, demand was fierce. Unlike the first GT supercar that saw limited U.S. production from 2005-06, the state-of-the-art twin-turbo V-6 2017 car is available in the U.S., Europe and Mideast-Africa, and has brought interest from around the world.

GT orders opened Nov. 8 at FordGT.com for the 350 additional cars; the ordering window stays open for 30 days.

As that deadline approaches, some at Ford were impressed by the fan's gumption.

"Points for creativity! This dude really wants a Ford GT. He’s flying over World Headquarters. #OMGGT," tweeted Mike Levine, Ford North America Product Communications manager.

"Someone lobbying hard for their @Ford #FordGT application & #ChristmasList!? Banner tow around WHQ in snow & low vis," tweeted Mark Coleman, Ford's digital targeted marketing and paid search manager.

