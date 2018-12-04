Buy Photo Workers work inside the former opening reception area of the Michigan Central Station. Ford Motor Co. invited a select group of reporters to tour the station and outline the next steps as the company begins renovation of the station following the state's approval of $207 million in tax abatements. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Ford Motor Co. has begun the first of three phases of renovation work on the Michigan Central Station as part of its $740 million Corktown campus.

The automaker opened the doors to the historic building on Tuesday to provide an update to work underway. A crew was already on site, part of 50 workers who will winterize the building during the next six to eight months.

"Today is a pretty big day for us as we start our construction process for the building," said Rich Bardelli of the automaker's real estate arm, Ford Land Co. "Today, we start getting the building enclosed, getting us going."

Rich Bardelli of Ford Motor Co. is seen holding and talking about Gaustavino tile inside the Michigan Central Station that is the oldest and largest in any building in the state of Michigan.

The 600,000-square-foot building will have a temporary roof — which Bardelli said will likely be blue or white — as well as temporary enclosures and plumbing that will move water away from the building.

"It's really to get the building dried out," he said.

The tour Tuesday comes one week after the Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a renaissance zone for the $740 million, 1.2 million-square-foot campus that's expected to hold 5,000 workers.

There's been excessive water damage over the years as the building has been exposed to the elements for decades.

Workers seal the front windows with tarp to prevent leaking.

A combination of plywood and tarpaulin will cover open windows and exterior holes on the roof, officials said. A series of pumps will be installed in the basement to prevent flooding. Fans will circulate the air, and natural ventilation will help with evaporation.

Bardelli said the second phase is expected in about a year and will involve replacing mechanical and electrical systems and restore exterior masonry.

The final phase will be finishing and restoring the interior. The automaker says it plans to return the grand hall of the station to its original grandeur and attract local shops and restaurants to what will become a public space.

Among the features of the grand hall is a large amount of plasterwork. Bardelli said a lot of the plasterwork is in good shape, while a lot of it still will need to be replicated.

Ron Staley, executive director of Detroit-based Christman-Brinker, construction manager for the project, said the building also has 21,000-square-feet of Guastavino tile. In another year and a half, crews may have to remove and clean every piece before replacing.

Gaustavino tile that is the oldest and largest in any building in the state of Michigan.

"It's one of the expertise that at least in part would come from out of state because there's so little of it here in Michigan, nobody really has that skill set," he said.

Large support columns sit in the grand hall supporting vaulted areas from further collapse or damage. There are also support columns in place in the basement, Bardelli said.

Richard Hess, principal of Washington, D.C.-based Quinn Evans Architects, said he has a crew analyzing the various types of tile and plaster throughout the building. There are 13 layers of support structure, he said. Inspection work will continue for the next six months.

Quinn Evans Architects has about 20 architects working on the project as well as mechanical and structural engineers.

"I think right now the challenge is getting the water out of the building and getting the stabilization up," he said.

