Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG are discussing a global partnership on self-driving vehicles. (Photo: .)

Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. could announce a deal sometime in January, CNBC reported, citing a “highly placed” source at one of the carmakers.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said the companies were in advanced talks after he emerged from White House meetings with peers at BMW AG and Daimler AG last week. Talks were aimed at talking the Trump administration out of raising auto tariffs.

