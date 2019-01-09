Buy Photo Ford plans to reveal its 2020 Explorer Wednesday during a press conference at Ford Field in Detroit. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Ford Motor Co. is revealing its 2020 Explorer on Wednesday during an event at Ford Field.

Watch a livestream of the reveal here starting at 7 p.m.:

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/ford/2019/01/09/live-video-2020-ford-motor-company-explorer-reveal/2530768002/