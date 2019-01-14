LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The all-new 2020 Ford Explorer brings with it two all-new models.

Ford Motor Co. announced Monday at the Detroit auto show that the redesigned SUV expected in showrooms this summer will have an ST and a hybrid option. The new vehicle would be the second SUV ST to debut in less than a year, and the second hybrid SUV the automaker has announced in the same amount of time.

The Explorer ST gets a 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine cranking out 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. That's mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford is targeting a 143-mph top speed.

The vehicle can be upgraded with an ST Street Pack and ST Track Pack, which get better brakes and some appearance tweaks. The vehicle has a "sport" drive mode that, when engaged, tightens the suspension, makes the accelerator more aggressive, and makes the SUV hold gears for a longer period, Ford said.

2020 Ford Explorer
A 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be driving on a bridge over water due to video effects projected on the floor during a press event to unveil the 2020 Ford Explorer at Ford Field in Detroit, January 9, 2019.
A 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be driving on a bridge over water due to video effects projected on the floor during a press event to unveil the 2020 Ford Explorer at Ford Field in Detroit, January 9, 2019.
2020 Ford Explorers appears to be driving on a beach due to video effects projected on the floor of Ford Field.
2020 Ford Explorers appears to be driving on a beach due to video effects projected on the floor of Ford Field.
2020 Ford Explorer reveal at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
2020 Ford Explorer reveal at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
James Farley, Ford Motor Co.'s executive vice president and president, Global Markets, and the Explorer team.
James Farley, Ford Motor Co.'s executive vice president and president, Global Markets, and the Explorer team.
A 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be driving on a bridge over water due to video effects projected on the floor of Ford Field.
A 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be driving on a bridge over water due to video effects projected on the floor of Ford Field.
A 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be driving through the Garden of the Gods due to video effects on the floor of Ford Field.
A 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be driving through the Garden of the Gods due to video effects on the floor of Ford Field.
2020 Ford Explorer reveal at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
2020 Ford Explorer reveal at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
A 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be driving through the Garden of the Gods due to video effects on the floor of Ford Field.
A 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be driving through the Garden of the Gods due to video effects on the floor of Ford Field.
A 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be driving through a snowy wooded area due to video effects.
A 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be driving through a snowy wooded area due to video effects.
A 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be driving through the Rocky Mountains due to video effects.
A 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be driving through the Rocky Mountains due to video effects.
Jim Farley, executive vice president and president of Global Markets, left, and Jim Hackett, CEO of Ford, present the 2020 Ford Explorer at a press event at Ford Field, January 9, 2019.
Jim Farley, executive vice president and president of Global Markets, left, and Jim Hackett, CEO of Ford, present the 2020 Ford Explorer at a press event at Ford Field, January 9, 2019.
Jim Farley, executive vice president and president of Global Markets, left, and Jim Hackett, CEO of Ford, present the 2020 Ford Explorer at a press event at Ford Field, January 9, 2019.
Jim Farley, executive vice president and president of Global Markets, left, and Jim Hackett, CEO of Ford, present the 2020 Ford Explorer at a press event at Ford Field, January 9, 2019.
2020 Ford Explorer reveal at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
2020 Ford Explorer reveal at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model. The new model Explorer, which is expected to be available this summer, features more power and space, and new smart technology.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model. The new model Explorer, which is expected to be available this summer, features more power and space, and new smart technology.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Limited model.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Limited model.
The Explorer lineup now features standard, XLT, Limited, Limited Hybrid, ST and Platinum models.
The Explorer lineup now features standard, XLT, Limited, Limited Hybrid, ST and Platinum models.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Limited model.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Limited model.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Limited model.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Limited model.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Limited model.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Limited model.
The interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model is shown.
The interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model is shown.
The interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model is shown.
The interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model is shown.
The interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model is shown.
The interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model is shown.
The interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model is shown.
The interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model is shown.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model.
This is the Ford Explorer Platinum model.
This is the Ford Explorer Platinum model.
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model.
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model.
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model.
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model.
This is the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model.
This is the interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model.
This is the interior of the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum model.
Passengers in all three rows can utilize FordPass Connect, a standard feature that serves up 4G LTE Wi-Fi for up to 10 mobile devices with a compatible wireless subscription service.
Passengers in all three rows can utilize FordPass Connect, a standard feature that serves up 4G LTE Wi-Fi for up to 10 mobile devices with a compatible wireless subscription service.
    As with other ST models, the exterior gets a meaner look. The redesigned Explorer gets a black mesh grille, lower body panels, roof-rack rails and skid plate elements. Ford stretches the vehicle's name across the hood.

    Inside, ST badges are placed throughout. The vehicle has an optional vertical, 10-inch display. The vehicle also comes standard with Ford's new parking assist system, which allows drivers to park with the touch of a button.

    The hybrid model, meantime, gets a 3.3-liter hybrid engines projected to produce 318 horsepower combined. Ford is targeting a range of more than 500 miles between gas station fill-ups on the rear-wheel drive model, though Ford said that will vary.

    The automaker expects final EPA-estimates sometime this year.

    The automaker said it was able to preserve cargo and cabin space by building a lithium-ion battery into the Explorer chassis below the second-row seats.

    ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/ford/2019/01/14/all-new-2020-explorer-st-hybrid-options-detroit-auto-show/2548860002/