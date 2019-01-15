Ford Motor Co. President and CEO, Jim Hackett, left, meets with Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG plan to develop commercial vans and mid-size pickups for sale around the world by 2022.

The automakers would share investments in the vehicles' platforms, according to a statement. The partnership would yield better pre-tax profit starting in 2023, the automakers said Tuesday.

The companies stressed the partnership "does not entail cross-ownership between the two companies." The automakers will govern the partnership by joint committee led by Ford and VW senior leadership.

"Over time, this alliance will help both companies create value and meet the needs of our customers and society,” Ford CEO Jim Hackett said in a statement. "It will not only drive significant efficiencies and help both companies improve their fitness, but also gives us the opportunity to collaborate on shaping the next era of mobility."

Ford will engineer and build mid-size pickups for both companies. The Dearborn-based automaker will develop and build larger commercial vans for European customers. Volkswagen will develop and build a city van.

The automakers confirmed last week they had signed a new memorandum of understanding to look into partnering on autonomous vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles. The agreement to partner on commercial vehicles is the first to come out of partnership discussions that began in June.

"Volkswagen and Ford will harness our collective resources, innovation

capabilities and complementary market positions to even better serve millions of customers around the world," said VW CEO Herbert Diess in a statement. "At the same time, the alliance will be a cornerstone for our drive to improve competitiveness."

Ford and VW combined sold 1.2 million light commercial vehicles in 2018. The automakers expect demand for medium-size pickups to grow in the next five years.

