A model wears a creation as part of the Versace men's Fall-Winter 2019-20 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan.12, 2019. (Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP)

Ford Motor Co. may be revving up at the Detroit auto show this week with the Mustang Shelby GT500 and the all-new 2020 Explorer, but over the weekend, it offered up a different kind of reveal on the world stage.

Versace shows a Ford logo hoodie at Milan Fashion Week. (Photo: Twitter)

The automaker collaborated with Versace to preview several looks featuring its blue oval logo Saturday during Milan Fashion Week.

The logo is featured on leather jackets, trousers, sneakers, hoodies and button-down shirts. The latter was layered kinkily with a silky lace top and a leopard-print fur coat. For good measure, the model’s hair was colored in leopard print.

"A Limited Edition collaboration with @Ford is inspired by the excitement of buying your first car," Versace tweeted. "Excitement and aspiration of owning something as an extension of one’s personality, something very connected to the idea of being a man."

On Tuesday, Ford announced another partnership.

Ford and Volkswagen AG plan to work together to develop and build commercial vans and mid-size pickups for sale in South America, Africa and Europe starting in 2022 as part of an effort to boost global profitability for two of the world's largest automakers.

The Detroit News and Associated Press contributed.

