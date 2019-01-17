Buy Photo Daniel Howes, columnist and associate business editor of The Detroit News, left, and Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. discuss the future of mobility at Cobo Center, in Detroit, January 17, 2019. (Photo: David Guralnick/The Detroit News)

Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford will close the preview days of the Detroit auto show Thursday with a public event called "The Final Word."

The event, which is being held in the lower level atrium of Cobo Center, is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. It is free, open to the public and press credentials are not required to attend.

Ford will sit down with Daniel Howes, columnist and associate business editor of The Detroit News, for a wide-ranging, fireside-style chat expected to touch on the rapidly changing automotive industry and the new technology expected to reshape roadways and manufacturing.

The two likely will discuss Bill Ford's decision to invest in a Corktown campus anchored by a rejuvenated Michigan Central Depot that will house the automaker's electrification and autonomy teams, an on-going global restructuring at Ford, and the changes coming to the Detroit auto show when it moves to June in 2020.

During the preview days of the North American International Auto Show, the automaker revealed a 700-plus horsepower Shelby Mustang GT500 and the all-new 2020 Explorer and its variants — the Explorer ST and hybrid.

The automaker also announced an agreement with Germany's Volkswagen AG to partner on commercial vans and midsize pickup trucks to be sold outside of North America.The partnership is aimed at boosting Ford's European business, in part.

Jim Farley, Ford president of global markets, also took time to outline the company's strategy for its first fully battery-powered vehicle, which is to be launched next year. Farley also said the automaker intends to electrify its popular F-Series of trucks, both battery-electric and hybrid, as well as its Transit van models. Farley did not offer a time frame for that, however.

Meantime, the automaker enters 2019 expecting better financial results and with a full hopper of new vehicle announcements and launches planned. Ford's midsize Ranger returned to showrooms this month. The all-new Aviator is on the way. The automaker also plans to launch its redesigned Explorer, all-new Escape and new Super Duty this year ahead of continued launches in 2020, which will include the long-awaited Bronco.

