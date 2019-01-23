Ford hourly workers to get $7,600 in profit-sharing
Dearborn — Ford will give eligible hourly full-time United Auto Workers employees $7,600 profit-sharing checks this year.
The company said Wednesday that profit-sharing checks would go out March 14. The amount is based on North American earnings, which was $7.6 billion before interest and taxes in 2018.
Last year, 54,000 UAW workers got $7,500.
