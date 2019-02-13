In this March 29, 2011 photo, new 2011 Ford F-150 trucks are shown at a dealership in Glbert, Ariz. Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear. The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions. (Photo: Matt York / AP)

Washington — Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 1.5 million F-150 pickups with transmissions that are at risk of suddenly downshifting into first gear.

The Dearborn automaker said Wednesday it is recalling 1.48 million 2011-2013 F-150s with six-speed automatic transmissions that were made in North America. That includes approximately 1.26 million in the United States and approximately 221,000 in Canada.

Ford said a problem with the transmission speed-sensor is the cause.

Ford said it is aware of five reports of accidents that are potentially related to the condition that prompted the recall, including one report of whiplash.

Ford said the affected vehicles were built at its Dearborn Assembly Plant between April 28, 2010 and Oct. 28, 2013 and its Kansas City Assembly Plant between May 18, 2010 and Nov. 18, 2013.

The company said its dealers will update the powertrain control module software in the affected cars for free.

Ford also recalled 27,000 Lincoln Continentals from the 2017-2019 model years that have doors at risk of opening while the cars are motion due to door latches that may not fully engage because of a buildup of silicon contamination. The company said it not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from the Continental problems.

Ford said its dealers will remove and replace the door latch assemblies on all four doors.

Ford also recalled 4,200 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles manufactured for the 2019 model year that are at risk of having blank instrument panels after startup. The company said its not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from the condition.

Ford said its dealers will update the instrument panel cluster software.

