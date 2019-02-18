Mitch Bainwol (Photo11: Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers)

Washington — Ford Motor Co. has hired a veteran Washington lobbyist to lead its government relations department at a time when it and other carmakers are pushing back against the president's protectionist trade policies.

Ford said Monday it has hired Mitch Bainwol, who was previously president of the Washington, D.C.-based Alliance for Automobile Manufacturers, which lobbies for both U.S. and foreign-owned automakers. Bainwol will be chief government relations officer for Ford beginning March 1.

Bainwol, 60, has led the trade organization that represents most major automakers since 2011. Prior to joining the Auto Alliance, he was chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America from 2003 to 2011.

Bainwol also previously was chief of staff to former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, R-Tenn.

