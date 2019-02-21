The 2019 Ford Ranger currently boasts a best-in-class EPA-estimated 23-miles-per-gallon combined fuel economy. (Photo11: Ford)

Ford Motor Co. is investigating whether incorrect computer modeling might have caused it to misstate fuel economy and emissions.

The automaker said Thursday it has hired an outside firm in investigate the vehicle "road load" specifications used in the company's testing and applications for emissions and fuel economy standards, Kim Pittel, Ford's president of sustainability, environment and safety engineering, said in a statement.

The investigation has so far determined that the company did not use any so-called "defeat devices" on its vehicles during testing to dupe emissions tests, Ford spokesman Said Deep said. Ford and the investigative team also have not yet determined whether the issue affected the automaker's fuel economy labels or emissions certifications.

Deep characterized the investigation as in its "early days."

Ford officials were alerted to the possible issue by "a handful of employees through its internal Speak Up employee channel, according to the company statement.

Road load is essentially the force put on a vehicle while driving at a constant speed over a level surface. A lighter load in the mathematical equation could result in a better economy than stated.

The automaker has notified the Environmental Protection Agency, and is starting to evaluate its products. The first will be the 2019 Ranger, which currently boasts a best-in-class EPA-estimated 23-miles-per-gallon combined fuel economy.

"We believe that trust in our brand is earned by acting with integrity and transparency," Pittel said in a statement. "As part of this, we have a process for looking at how we perform and behave in our broad and complex company."

Emissions tests cheating has been an issue for large automakers in recent years, most notably Volkswagen AG. Last May, former Volkswagen AG CEO Martin Winterkorn was indicted on federal conspiracy charges to defraud the United States, to commit wire fraud and to violate the Clean Air Act for his alleged role in "Dieselgate," in which Volkswagen cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests by using defeat devices made to boost fuel economy performance during testing.

