Ford Motor Co. has named Tim Stone its next CFO (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, AFP/Getty Images)

Ford Motor Co. is turning to Silicon Valley for its next chief financial officer.

The automaker said Thursday that Tim Stone, 52, would replace Bob Shanks, 66, at the Dearborn automaker on June 1. Stone, who worked in finance at Amazon Inc. before becoming chief financial officer of Snap Inc., the company behind Snapchat and Bitmoji, will report directly to CEO Jim Hackett.

Buy Photo Tim Stone (Photo: The Detroit News)

His first day with Ford is April 15. Shanks will retire at the end of this year. In the meantime, Shanks will help with the transition, then work on special projects through the end of the year.

"We’re so excited to have Tim join Ford at this incredible time for our company as we strive to become the world’s most trusted company, designing smart vehicles for a smart world," Hackett said in a statement "He was a key player in the incredible success at Amazon and he understands the principles of fitness and growth as complementary virtues for Ford’s future."

Tom Szkutak, Amazon chief financial officer 2002-15 and Stone's former boss, said Stone is a "talented" leader who has strong judgment and business partnership skills. Stone led finance for such things as the Kindle and Amazon Web Services during his time at Amazon.

Said Stone: "Thirty years ago, through my father’s business, I witnessed firsthand the importance of Ford to our economy and our community... I am honored to join this iconic company and put my experience building the businesses of the future toward helping Ford build its next 100 years."

Stone replaces a 42-year veteran of the company. Shanks started at Ford in 1977, when Henry Ford II was CEO. Shanks was chief financial officer of the company's Premier Automotive Group, which oversaw Ford's high-end automotive brands in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He worked in various roles within the company before being appointed CFO in 2012.

Shanks was one of the Ford executives who helped guide the automaker through the great recession.

"Bob will leave a remarkable 42-year legacy at Ford," Hackett said in a statement. "As a CFO, he’s been relentless in driving for results and pushing the company to greater heights. He’s also been a wonderful colleague who leads with integrity, warmth and humor. Bob’s leadership was integral to Ford’s comeback during the great recession, and he has been an invaluable partner as we transform Ford to succeed in the next era."

In addition to Shanks' retirement, the automaker announced two other executive changes. Peter Fleet, 51, president of International Markets Group, will retire April 1. Fleet ran Ford's Asia Pacific business before the automaker broke out its Chinese business from that unit as it tries to fix the business model.

Fleet is set to be replaced by Mark Ovenden, 54, who is currently president of Ford Middle East & Africa. The International Markets Group will become a reporting business unit Jan. 1, the automaker said. International Markets will oversee 100 markets, including Africa, Australia, India, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand and South Korea. That follows the company's decision in 2018 to break the Chinese business unit away from the Asia Pacific group.

“We’re fortunate to have Mark Ovenden to lead the formation of this new group of high-potential markets. He understands how to operate in diverse markets with different needs and distributions channels,” Hackett said in a statement.

Ford President of Global Markets Jim Farley said in a statement that the International Markets Group will help Ford capitalize on emerging markets.

Also, Stuart Rowley, 51, chief operating officer for Ford North America, will be the company's new president of Ford Europe. Steven Armstrong, 54, who is currently the president of the European business, will become chairman of Ford of Europe.

Those changes are effective April 1.

Ford's European business in is undergoing a sweeping restructuring in Europe, which could result in job cuts and plant closures in addition to the planned product overhaul there.

"Under the leadership of Stuart and Steve, the European team has developed a comprehensive plan to fundamentally transform its operations and return the business to profitability, work which only will accelerate as they take on their new roles," Hackett said in a statement.

ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/ford/2019/03/21/ford-names-former-amazon-snap-inc-exec-next-cfo/3231640002/