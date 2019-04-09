Buy Photo Jim Hackett (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Hackett speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Hackett and his executive team are executing moves across the company they hope will make Ford a long-term competitor in a rapidly changing and increasingly volatile industry. Executives describe a new cohesiveness at the top.

Hackett will mark two years as Ford CEO at the end of May. He was appointed to bring change to the automaker and jump-start a stock price that was stuck in neutral. The stock price is still down about $2 from the $11.11 per share it was when he was appointed.

But Hackett told The Detroit News recently that investors would come around once he got the business in order. And in fact, Ford shares have outperformed General Motors Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Tesla Inc. since the first of the year.

