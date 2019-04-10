Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Hackett is again flattening and realigning his executive ranks as the automaker is in the middle of a global restructuring.

Ford announced Wednesday that Marcy Klevorn, president of mobility, would retire in October. To fill her role, Jim Farley, currently president of global markets, will be appointed president of new business, technology and strategy. Joe Hinrichs, currently president of global operations, will be appointed president of automotive, overseeing.

"In the past two years, we have made tangible progress in improving the fitness of our business, overhauled our regional strategies, created a winning product portfolio, and are working to transform Ford to succeed in an era of profound change and disruption," Hackett said in a statement. "With this strong foundation in place for our auto and mobility businesses, we can now accelerate our transformation."

Hackett has said repeatedly that 2019 is a year of growth for Ford. He's guiding the automaker through $25.5 billion in cost cuts and an $11 billion global restructuring. In the U.S., Ford is in the middle of salaried job cuts, which would wrap by the middle of this year.

