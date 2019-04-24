Ford Motor Co. plans to invest $500 million in Plymouth-based electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive LLC to co-develop an all-new battery electric vehicle for Ford's portfolio.

As part of the investment, Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of automotive, will join Rivian's seven-seat board, though Rivian remains an independent company. The companies would develop a Ford electric vehicle using Rivian's "skateboard" platform. The news comes less than two weeks after Bloomberg reported talks between Rivian and GM had crumbled.

"As we continue in our transformation of Ford with new forms of intelligent vehicles and propulsion, this partnership with Rivian brings a fresh approach to both," said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO, in a statement. "At the same time, we believe Rivian can benefit from Ford’s industrial expertise and resources."

Rivian aims to launch a five-passenger electric R1T pickup and a seven-passenger R1S SUV with a more-than 400-mile range and off-road capability in late 2020. The Plymouth-based startup made waves late last year when it unveiled the sleek products -- hardly anyone had heard of Rivian. The company didn't even have signs on its buildings in November.

Last week, at the New York International Auto Show, the small stand on the showroom floor was packed with people during media days. Rivian in February had announced it had secured a $700 million cash injection led by Amazon.com Inc.

"This strategic partnership marks another key milestone in our drive to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility," said RJ Scaringe, Rivian founder and CEO, in a statement. "Ford has a long-standing commitment to sustainability, with Bill Ford being one of the industry's earliest advocates, and we are excited to use our technology to get more electric vehicles on the road."

Ford, meantime, is planning to launch its own "Mustang-inspired" battery electric vehicle for 2020, followed by a slew of electrification efforts that executives had said would include a battery-electric F-150. Ford plans to spend $11 billion on electric vehicles over the next few years. The Rivian investment is in addition to that, Ford said.

Ford plans to report its first quarter earnings results Thursday afternoon. Analysts have said the results and conference call could be the company's most important in years, as it comes at a time when Hackett must show evidence he's driving results after nearly two years as CEO.

Two weeks ago, Ford announced it would shuffle the executive ranks again following the retirement of Marcy Klevorn, currently Ford's president of mobility. Jim Farley, currently president of global markets, and Hinrichs, currently president of global operations, would become the company's only two presidents May 1, and have their roles shifted.

Former Amazon, Inc. executive Tim Stone also joins the company June 1 as its new chief financial officer, replacing Bob Shanks, who will retire later this year.

