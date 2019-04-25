Buy Photo Ford Motor Co. profits slid 34% in the first quarter. The company has been restructuring globally under CEO Jim Hackett. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Dearborn — Ford Motor Co. profits slid 34% in the first quarter. But results for the quarter were better than expected, according to Ford Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks, saying they show CEO Jim Hackett's changes at the automaker are taking effect.

Ford made $1.1 billion on $40.3 billion in revenue, which slid 4%. Ford reported its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes was up $300 million to $2.4 billion. The profit slide came largely from global restructuring efforts, Shanks said. The automaker took $600 million in charges because it decided to exit the heavy-truck business in South America and its restructure in Russia and Europe.

It beat analyst estimates of 27 cents earnings per share. The automaker reported 29 cents earnings per share, and 44 cents earnings per share adjusted.

"We feel very encouraged by the strong start to the year," Shanks said. "If you do the right things, you make the tough calls, you allocate capital the right way, you be mindful of your costs, you think about your customers... you get it right, it does take time, but goodness comes from that. I do think that we're starting to see signs of that."

Ford saw stronger profits in North America due to its decision to kill sedans and small cars in that market just a year ago, Shanks said. That's already saved Ford "hundreds of millions of dollars," he said. Ford's North American business reported a $2.2 billion profit, up 14% compared to a year ago. The automaker also reported its North American business had a 8.7% operating margin. Ford executives are targeting a 10% margin in North America, and 8% in other business around the world.

Ford lost a total of $196 million from is business outside North America in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa, China and Asia Pacific Operations, though the European, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific markets were all profitable.

The results come after Ford profits slid 50% in 2018. Hackett, appointed CEO in May 2017, has spent nearly two years shuffling the deck and quietly cutting costs inside the Dearborn automaker. Since the start of the year, Ford has announced jobs cuts, plant closures or product changes in South America, Europe, Russia and China, as well as partnerships with major players outside the U.S. that have pushed stock prices up nearly 20% year-to-date.

Ford shares are still down more than 15% since Hackett was appointed CEO two years ago.

Shanks said Ford expects 2019 profits will be better than those the company reported in 2018, though he declined to give specifics. He said the first quarter results would be the strongest for the year at Ford as the company begins to launch a slew of new vehicles starting in the middle of the year.

Shanks said new vehicles like the Ranger midsize pickup that launched in January are already profitable.

Hackett has repeated recently that 2019 will be a year of action at Ford. The automaker announced Wednesday it would invest $500 million in Plymouth-based electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive LLC and partner with the company to build an unnamed electric vehicle. That move came just weeks after Bloomberg reported Rivian's partnership discussions with General Motors Co. had crumbled.

Meantime, Ford is nearing the end of a months-long process to trim its global salaried workforce, which will include salaried job cuts in North America. The automaker plans to wrap those cuts by the end of the second quarter.

Analysts had forecast that Ford's first-quarter results could be its most important in years. First, because better-than-expected results could show evidence that Hackett's plan for the company is working. Hackett is pushing Ford to trim $25.5 billion in operational costs. The automaker also plans to spend $11 billion to restructure the company around the world.

Shanks said Thursday that Hackett and the Ford executive team's decisions over the last two years are starting to show results inside Ford. Those results are also beginning to show up on the balance sheet, he said.

"(This) is not a restructuring," Shanks said. "It is a reimagination, a rethinking of what this business is and will be in the future. This is going to be a different business. Not just fewer plants, or this or that, or the normal stuff. This is going to be a different business."

