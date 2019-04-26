The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. emissions certifications process, the automaker reported Friday in a regulatory filing.

Ford in February said it was investigating if incorrect computer modeling caused it to misstate fuel economy and emissions for some vehicles. The automaker hired an outside firm to investigate the vehicle "road load" specifications used in the company's testing and applications for emissions and fuel economy standards. Ford notified the Environmental Protection Agency at the time.

Ford in the Friday regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wrote that the "potential concern does not involve the use of defeat devices," like those used in the Volkswagen AG emissions scandal. Ford characterized the Department of Justice investigation as "still in the preliminary stages" but said "we cannot predict the outcome, and we cannot provide assurance that it will not have a material adverse effect on us."

It also said in the Friday filing that it is cooperating with all government agencies in the investigation.

The automaker on Thursday reported profits that beat analysts expectations, which sent share prices up more than 7% in pre-market trading Friday morning. The automaker said Thursday it expects its full-year 2019 results to be better than those reported in 2018.

Ford officials were alerted to the possible issue by "a handful of employees" through its internal Speak Up channel, according to the company statement. The main concern is whether it miscalculated "road load" during testing.

Road load is essentially the force put on a vehicle while driving at a constant speed over a level surface. A lighter load in the mathematical equation could result in a better fuel economy than stated. The first vehicle reevaluated will be the 2019 Ranger, which currently boasts a best-in-class EPA-estimated 23-miles-per-gallon combined fuel economy.

Emissions-tests cheating has been an issue for large automakers in recent years, most notably Volkswagen AG.

Last May, former Volkswagen AG CEO Martin Winterkorn was indicted on federal conspiracy charges to defraud the United States, to commit wire fraud and to violate the Clean Air Act for his alleged role in "Dieselgate," in which Volkswagen cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests by using defeat devices. Those devices caused pollution-control systems to work properly when being tested on dynamometers, but turned off those systems on the open road.

In January, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV was required to pay about $800 million to settle allegations from federal regulators that the company used software on about 104,000 diesel-powered pickups and SUVs that's similar to “defeat devices” used by VW to cheat U.S. emissions-testing.

The government said then the stiff penalties were intended as a warning to other "bad actors" that might be tempted to violate laws protecting the environment and health. Fiat Chrysler was not required to admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

