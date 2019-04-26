Ford Motor Co.’s blowout earnings have sent the automaker’s market capitalization past Tesla Inc.’s for the first time in more than a year.
Ford share surged 11 percent Friday after reporting first-quarter profit that beat estimates after the market closed Thursday. The company’s market cap climbed to $41.35 billion as of 12:45 p.m. in New York, compared with Tesla’s $40.38 billion.
Ford last closed ahead of Tesla by market cap for a single day last year: April 2. Before that, the last time the company was more valuable was March 31, 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/ford/2019/04/26/ford-passes-tesla-market-value-first-time-yearf/39402935/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.