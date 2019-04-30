Ford is teaming up with Amazon to bring its Key by Amazon In-Car delivery service to eligible Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Through In-Car delivery, eligible Ford and Lincoln owners now can have their Amazon Prime packages delivered to their vehicles. (Photo: Ford)

Ford Motor Co. is joining General Motors Co. and Volvo Cars in partnering with the world’s largest online retailer to launch in-car package deliveries as connected vehicle technology becomes more sophisticated.

The Dearborn automaker announced Tuesday it is teaming with Amazon to bring its Key by Amazon In-Car delivery service to eligible Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

"It's a convenient, secure way to ensure your packages are delivered directly to you when you are out for the day, anticipating bad weather or wondering if your package is safe," Lorin Kennedy, FordPass Ecosystem Business Leader for Ford, said in a blog post.

The service is available for models that are connected to the internet, which allows Amazon to unlock and lock the car remotely.

Amazon says the in-car delivery option is not available for vehicles parked in garages with restricted entry or multi-level or underground garages due to lack of GPS signal for in-car delivery.

Automakers have been scrambling in recent years to add more options to their on-board infotainment systems in a bid to satisfy tech-hungry customers.

