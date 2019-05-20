Ford Motor Co. will notify 500 salaried employees in North America on Tuesday that their positions will be eliminated, CEO Jim Hackett said in a note to employees. (Photo: Bill Pugliano, Getty Images)

Ford Motor Co. will notify 500 salaried employees in North America on Tuesday that their positions will be eliminated, CEO Jim Hackett said in a note to employees obtained by The Detroit News. By the end of August, the automaker expects to cut 7,000 salaried positions globally, which amounts to 10% of its global salaried workforce.

"Ford is a family company and saying goodbye to colleagues is difficult and emotional," Hackett said in the Monday note. "We have moved away from past practices in some regions where team members who were separated had to leave immediately with their belongings, instead giving people the choice to stay for a few days to wrap up and say goodbye."

The 500 affected employees in North America will be notified that they're being let go nearly two years to the day that Hackett was appointed CEO. Investors in the past year have repeatedly asked Hackett for firm numbers about the size of the salaried workforce reductions.

Employees have said they wanted clarity — the company was reevaluating management structures and cutting its workforce around the world while still hiring in multiple areas.

Ford plans to cut 800 total salaried positions in North America by August. The first and largest wave will start Tuesday. Outside that region, Ford is also restructuring in Europe, China, South America and its International Markets Group.

The 7,000 salaried positions cut globally include salaried employees who took the buyouts offered in the last year, the involuntary separations and the elimination of some positions that were open but not filled. Around 20% of those eliminated positions were senior-level managers. In the U.S., some contract employees will be let go as part of the salaried layoffs.

The cuts look to be far below what some had speculated. Wall Street analyst Adam Jonas had forecast Ford would cut 20,000 jobs globally.

Hackett and his senior executives have said Ford is looking to flatten the organization by removing layers of management, reducing costs and giving managers more authority to make decisions while favoring lean operations and deciding which skills are needed now and for the future. Hackett said in his note to employees that managers will now have more direct reports, which reduces bureaucracy; the company will have nine management layers "or less" by August, Hackett wrote. Ford had up to 14 when he took over.

The automaker has been on a cost-cutting push since 2017. Ford aims to cut $25.5 billion from its operating costs over the next few years. That's coupled with an $11 billion global redesign, which includes the salaried workforce cuts. Hackett said the automaker will save $600 million annually due to the 10% salaried workforce reduction.

Meantime, Hackett and his team have impressed Wall Street of late with stronger earnings and investments in future technology, like a $500 million partnership with Plymouth, Michigan-based Rivian Automotive.

"Even as we conclude Smart Redesign, we still have a lot of work to do in the coming months," Hackett said. "We will continue to work collaboratively and respectfully with our teams and other partners to ensure our designs are effective and fit and that our employees are treated fairly and with respect."

