Ford Motor Co. plans to have cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by the end of 2020 following a sweeping restructuring of its business there aimed at driving profits

The automaker will close or sell six European factories by the end of 2020 and consolidate its Ford of Britain and Ford Credit Europe headquarters Dunton, England, the company announced Thursday in Germany. It plans to introduce several new vehicles in Europe, including electrified models. And effective July 1, Ford's European operations will operate in three business groups: commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and imports

The details of Ford's moves in Europe come just more than a month after the automaker announced it would finish cutting 7,000 global salaried positions by August of this year. That included roughly 800 positions in the U.S. as CEO Jim Hackett carries out his plan to cut costs, trim management levels and steer the company toward more profitable business plans around the world. The job cuts amount to a roughly 20% salaried headcount reduction in Europe.

"Ford will be a more targeted business in Europe, consistent with the company’s global redesign, generating higher returns through our focus on customer needs and a lean structure," said Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, in a statement. "Implementing our new strategy quickly enables us to invest and grow our leading commercial vehicle business and provide customers with more electrified vehicles, SUVs, exciting performance derivatives and iconic imported models."

The automaker will close its Bridgend Engine Plant in South Wales, the Ford Aquitaine Industries Transmission Plant in France, and the Naberezhnye Chelny Assembly, St. Petersburg Assembly and Elabuga Engine Plant in Russia. It aims to sell the Kechnec Transmission Plant in Slovakia to automotive supplier Magna International Inc.

Ford also plans to cut shifts at its assembly plants in Saarlouis, Germany and Valencia. Spain. The closures, sale and shift cuts would bring the 12,000 job cuts, the automaker said. Roughly 2,000 of those positions are salaried jobs, which are included in the 7,000 global salaried reductions Ford previously said it would eliminate by August.

The remaining 10,000 employees affected by the plant closures would be handled "primarily through voluntary separation programs," Ford said in a statement.

"Separating employees and closing plants are the hardest decisions we make, and in recognition of the effect on families and communities, we are providing support to ease the impact," said Rowley in a statement. "We are grateful for the ongoing consultations with our works councils, trade union partners and elected representatives. Together, we are moving forward and focused on building a long-term sustainable future for our business in Europe."

