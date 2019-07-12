Ford Motor Co. CEO, Jim Hackett, left, meets with Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG, at the North American International Auto Show in January. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG plan to share electric vehicle platforms and self-driving software as the automakers move to deploy the expensive technology separately around the world. The moves would cut costs for both companies as automakers around the world place pricey bets on future technology.

The second phase of the Ford-VW deal announced Friday builds on one announced earlier this year that would have the automakers partnering to build commercial vehicles and midsize trucks outside the U.S. As The Detroit News reported Wednesday, VW takes a minority stake in Argo AI to partner on the development of autonomous vehicle technology.

Ford, in turn, gets access to VW's electric vehicle architecture to build "at least one high-volume fully electric vehicle" in Europe to be launched in 2023. That vehicle is likely to be the Blue Oval's Transit commercial vehicle, which the automaker has said multiple times it plans to electrify and lean on to boost profits in Europe.

The deal could shake up the current electric and autonomous vehicle landscape, analysts and experts have said in recent days as details of the deal began to leak. Ford's self-driving vehicle partner was a big bargaining chip in negotiations. The companies plan to formally announced the deal at a press conference in New York on Friday morning.

The automakers stressed the partnerships do not involve cross-ownership between the companies.

The deal formally announced Friday folds 200 employees in VW's Munich-based Autonomous Intelligent Driving company into Argo AI. That gives Argo a new European headquarters and first presence in Europe, more than 700 total employees and the largest geographic reach of any single autonomous vehicle technology company currently partnering with automakers.

The VW investment in Argo is valued at $2.6 billion, which includes $1 billion in funding and a $2.6 billion valuation of Autonomous Intelligent Driving. The new partnership brings Argo's valuation up to more than $7 billion, the company said. Ford, which was the Pittsburgh-based start-up's first major investor, will sell some of its Argo shares to VW for $500 million over three years as part of the deal. Both automakers would be minority stake holders in Argo, and get seats on the board.

"Argo AI was set up to be agile — to be able to quickly iterate software and hardware," Argo CEO and Founder Bryan Salesky said in a statement. "That agility, bolstered by the scale and capability of Ford and Volkswagen, is a powerful combination."

Meantime, Ford would be the first additional automaker to use VW's Modular Electric Toolkit, or MEB, platform to build a high-volume electric vehicle for Europe. Ford plans to build more than 600,000 vehicles over six years starting in 2023 using that platform. VW currently plans to use that platform to build 15 million cars "in the next decade."

Ford recently partnered with Plymouth-based start-up Rivian Automotive LLC to build an electric vehicle using Rivian's platform. The automaker under CEO Jim Hackett plans to spend $11.5 billion worldwide to beef up its electric vehicle offerings. It plans to unveil its first-ever fully electric crossover later this year; an electric F-150 is planned.

"While Ford and Volkswagen remain independent and fiercely competitive in the marketplace, teaming up and working with Argo AI on this important technology allows us to deliver unmatched capability, scale and geographic reach," Hackett said in a statement. "Unlocking the synergies across a range of areas allows us to showcase the power of our global alliance in this era of smart vehicles for a smart world."

The companies said Friday the previously-announced plan to build commercial vehicles and midsize pickups was on schedule. The Ford-built trucks should hit the market in Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia and South America as early as 2022. The commercial vans should arrive around that same time.

ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/ford/2019/07/12/ford-vw-argo-build-evs-and-self-driving-vehicles/1712439001/