New emoji is built Ford tough
There are SUV emojis, sedan emojis, race car emojis, delivery truck emojis, even motorized rickshaw emojis. But there are no pickup truck emojis.
Ford Motor Co. wants to change that. The automaker last year petitioned the Unicode Consortium to add a pickup to the approved list of 3,000 icons that are universal to phones and computers across the world. The pickup emoji has been shortlisted by the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee, which means it's likely to become a real emoji in 2020.
The emoji the company submitted is a generic truck, not identifiable as an F-150 or a Ranger. "While it shares some characteristics with existing emojis (wheels, a cab, headlights,etc.)," Ford said in its petition, "its distinctive long, flat truck bed is easily recognizable, even at small shapes."
As proof of the need, the petition cites none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has tweeted at least six times asking for a pickup emoji.
