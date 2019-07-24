Ford profits slid 86% in the second quarter as the automaker continues to spend billions to restructure its global business. Expenses related to the introduction of the new Ford Explorer temporarily hurt the bottom line. (Photo: Tribune News Service)

Dearborn — Ford Motor Co. profits slid 86% in the second quarter as the automaker continues to spend billions to restructure its global business.

The company is making strong progress right-sizing its European and South American business, said Ford's new chief financial officer Tim Stone. Ford previously said it would spend $11 billion to restructure the global business. It will spend roughly $3.5 billion of that in 2019 as the global moves get underway; $1.2 billion in expenses was incurred in the second quarter.

That took a bite out of profits in the second quarter, though the automaker's pile of cash grew 30% compared to a year ago to boost operating cash-flow through the first half of the year to $10 billion. Stone said that is early proof that the automaker's restructuring moves can boost profitability.

"You're starting to see it in the results," Stone said. "It's the very early days. That's very encouraging, because we're already starting to see some early benefits, some early signs, and we have a lot of opportunity to continue to execute against the redesign."

The automaker also took a hit to the bottom line on the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator introductions, which slowed North American wholesales by 72,000 units. The company announced earlier this week it was adding capacity in Chicago to increase production of some of those new models.

The company's earnings before interest and taxes were flat at $1.7 billion. Ford took a $200 million charge there because shares of a software company in which Ford had investment slid. Meantime, the company reported revenue was flat as it transitions out of small cars and sedans in favor of larger, more profitable vehicles.

"The transition out of some of those products has been more than offset by the benefits of launching Ranger," Stone said. "Our portfolio is transitioning significantly in the U.S....and so it's a much better customer experience, (and) a fresh lineup of cars that customers want to buy."

Ford reported its automotive segment's earnings before interest and taxes were up 19% to $1.4 billion thanks to better mix in North America, though the company's North American business unit earnings dropped 3% to $1.7 billion. The automaker's profit margin was 7.1%; Ford is targeting a 10% margin in North America, and an 8% margin overall.

The automaker lost money in South America ($205 million), the Middle East and Africa ($45 million), and Greater China ($155 million), though the loss in China was a $328 million improvement compared to a year ago. Ford made $52 million in Europe and $30 million from the rest of its Asian business.

Meantime, Stone emphasized the amount of cash Ford had as the automaker braves slowing sales at a greater rate than some of its competitors due to the vehicles it's eliminating from its lineup. The automaker's cash pile grew $1.5 billion in the second quarter. The company has $10 billion in cash flow from operating activities through the first half of the year.

Ford through the first half of 2019 was quickly paring back sedan sales as the company transitions to a more SUV- and truck-heavy lineup. Before the company's all-new Explorer, Aviator, Escape and other larger vehicles finish their production ramp-ups, Ford's Ranger and EcoSport were tasked with filling the void left by slow-selling sedans like the Fusion, and compact cars like the Focus and Fiesta.

"Ford is still working through some growing pains as it transitions away from passenger vehicles," said Jeremy Acevedo, senior manager of insights at Edmunds. "The company is facing a pretty big loss in sales from phasing out the Focus, and although the new Ranger is helping recuperate some of this, it's not enough at this point. You can't kill cars and expect sales to stay the same if you haven’t given shoppers other options. It's critical that the Escape and Explorer hit the market soon if Ford wants to execute against its master plan for the future."

But Ford's pile of cash could also make the automaker a target. Ford is in the beginning stages of national contract talks with the United Auto Workers. The UAW is angling to get better wages and retain already strong health benefits after years of record profits from the Detroit Three.

Ford, General Motors Co., and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles all say the companies need to undergo some belt-tightening amid slowing sales and an uncertain future. Ford is currently undergoing a restructuring that would trim or redeploy some $25.5 billion in addition to the $11 billion it's spending to restructure the global workforce.

