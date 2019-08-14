Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday it would extend warranties on roughly 560,000 Focus and Fiesta vehicles equipped with the PowerShift dual-clutch automatic transmissions that have been the subject of lawsuits around the world to repair those clutches for free.

The automaker also said it will offer roughly 165,000 owners, or 16% of the group that owns the affected Focus and Fiesta vehicles in the U.S. equipped with that transmission, another chance to get a free software update. Ford said it will reimburse 2014 to 2016 model year Focus customers and 2014 to 2015 model year Fiesta customers covered under the newly extended warranty for any clutch repairs they paid for out-of-pocket.

The automaker extended the clutch warranty to seven years or 100,000 miles on those vehicles, the same extension the automaker gave past models. The automaker said with the actions announced Wednesday, all Focus and Fiesta vehicles on the road in the U.S. and Canada will have the latest component and software updates for the transmission, known internally as the DPS6.

Ford extended the warranty and planned to again reach out to customers for the software update after the automaker received data showing an uptick in Focus and Fiesta customers paying out-of-pocket for clutch repairs in recent months, according to Dave Filipe, Ford vice president of powertrain engineering.

That uptick in repairs would have come after a series of articles in the Detroit Free Press reported Ford knew the transmissions in those vehicles were faulty, and two U.S. senators called for a federal investigation into those allegations.

Ford has pushed back against those allegations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, having received thousands of complaints about the vehicles, has not opened an investigation into the transmission or issued a recall due to the transmission. The transmission hasn't been tied to any injury or death. Owners mostly report the transmission "slipping" or "stuttering."

"Ford understands and regrets that many customers have been inconvenienced and frustrated by the performance of the DPS6 transmission," said Filipe in a Wednesday statement. "Earning and keeping the trust of customers is vital to everything we do. That is why Ford and its dealers have gone to great lengths to improve the performance of the transmission. While these vehicles always were and remain safe to drive, we regret the inconvenience our customers have experienced."

Ford built the clutch for 2011 Ford Fiesta and 2012 Ford Focus vehicles. It was meant to boost fuel economy, as gas prices were expected then to climb above $4 per gallon, Filipe said. The dual clutch system shifted more like a manual, which left many customers unsatisfied.

The clutch also had other problems with certain pieces that called for pricey repairs.

Ford said it fixed the clutches for those vehicles built in late 2015 for the 2016 model year. The repairs and software updates covered by the warranty extended Wednesday would effectively bring the older Focus and Fiesta vehicles up to par with the newer vehicles, which Ford meet Ford's customer satisfaction standards, the automaker said.

The automaker settled a $35 million class action lawsuit in the U.S. that would have it pay current or former owners or lessees of a 2011-16 Ford Fiesta or 2012-16 Ford Focus vehicles up to $2,325 to cover repair costs or up to $4,650 for the purchase of a new vehicle. The automaker paid out millions in Thailand and Australia for consumer issues tied to the transmission.

In February 2018, an appeal filed in U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit argued that that the $35 million settlement was too lenient, and called for the settlement to be vacated.

