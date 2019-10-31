Ford Motor Co. plans to close its Romeo Engine Plant as part of a proposed tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers, The Detroit News has learned. The 600 hourly employees who work there would be offered jobs at the Van Dyke Transmission Plant roughly 15 miles away.

The engine plant closure is not expected to result in any jobs losses, according to two sources with knowledge of the terms of the proposed deal. Those sources also said it's the only plant closure in the deal.

Negotiators for the automaker and the UAW reached a proposed tentative agreement Wednesday night, less than a week after UAW members ratified a new contract with General Motors Co. that allowed GM to close four plants in the U.S. over the next four-year contract period.

Ford-UAW presidents from around the country are expected in Dearborn on Friday to vote to present the tentative agreement to members for a ratification vote. Votes would likely be due the following Friday, Nov. 8.

GM's agreement confirmed the wind-down of three plants identified last November for closure. Those plants include Lordstown Assembly in northeast Ohio, Baltimore Operations in Maryland and Warren Transmission in southeast Michigan. A customer care and aftersales plant in Fontana, California, also would close during the term of the agreement.

