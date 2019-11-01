Ford Motor Co. will debut its much-anticipated 2020 Bronco this spring, the automaker said Friday.

The vehicle is expected to be available to buyers by the end of next year.

The boxy new SUV has been teased for more than four years. The automaker at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show confirmed the vehicle would make its return, and flashed a new logo for the iconic nameplate.

Bronco (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

Ford on Friday debuted another new logo. The automaker is expected to build on the Bronco brand with a various trim levels, much like it's done over the years with the Mustang brand.

The Bronco has been a tightly kept secret at the Dearborn automaker. Ford more than a year ago showcased a new lineup of vehicles that it planned to launch through the early 2020s. Among them was the Bronco, though the automaker pulled back the silk screen that was draped over the vehicle to show a boxy SUV covered by a tight cloth wrap.

Ford has confirmed plans to launch a smaller version of the Bronco, which the company has said will be an off-road oriented vehicle. There have been rumors of a Bronco-based pickup as well.

The 2020 Bronco will be manufactured at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. It's based on the same platform as the Ford Ranger midsize pickup, which launched in early 2019.

The Bronco, which drew national attention as the getaway vehicle for O.J. Simpson, was discontinued in 1996 after 30 years of production. The vehicle has since gathered a cult-like following of Bronco enthusiasts.

