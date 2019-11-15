Ford Motor Co. unleashed its highly anticipated Mustang-inspired electric SUV — a few days early.

The Dearborn automaker temporarily on Thursday published what appears to be an early reservation web page for the Mustang Mach-E along with photos and vehicle specs, according to auto blog Jalopnik, which grabbed screenshots of the site before it was taken down. The new pony ride, Ford's first-ever fully electric SUV that is expected to charge the company into the future, officially is to be revealed 6:30 p.m. PST Sunday at the LA Auto Show (9:30 p.m. in Detroit).

2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Here's the car, price, and 0-60 before you're supposed to see it. https://t.co/YRi4FoASebpic.twitter.com/HsKehxL61o — Jalopnik (@Jalopnik) November 15, 2019

Ford spokesman Mark Levine said he did not have all the details of how or why the site went live ahead of the reveal: "We look forward to sharing the details on Mach-E on Sunday night, and we hope everyone will tune in."

The Dearborn automaker has high expectations for the EV as automakers foreign and domestic, pressured by regulators in China, the European Union and the United States, pour billions into developing electric vehicles. Ford plans to stream the unveiling on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and China's Autohome, according to a news release.

The vehicle is expected to be a four-door crossover that borrows design cues from Ford's most iconic model. British actor Idris Elba, who is known for his roles in "Luther," "The Wire" and "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," will participate in the introduction.

Come back Sunday to The Detroit News, which will be covering the reveal live.

