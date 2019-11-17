Los Angeles — Ford Motor Co. plans to formally unveil the Mustang Mach-E here at 9:30 p.m. Detroit time.

Ford's first-ever fully electric SUV will debut in Tesla Inc.'s backyard ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. The automaker is tapping actor Idris Elba as a spokesman for the vehicle, and the Detroit Youth Choir will play a role Sunday night's event in Los Angeles, the automaker said.

Follow along live below:

Can't see the video? Click here

