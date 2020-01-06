Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. sales fell 3% in 2019, the automaker reported Monday.

That's a larger drop than crosstown rivals General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported for the year. Ford said it sold 2.4 million vehicles last year, more than half of which were trucks. Ford reported sales were off 1.3% in the fourth quarter of the year.

The results come as the automaker continues to transition its lineup to more profit-rich vehicles, pruning out sedans and compact cars in favor of more trucks, SUVs and crossovers. The automaker's car sales were off nearly 30% as it cuts models, while the truck segment was up 9%.

"America’s best-selling brand for the past decade is on a roll," said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service, in a statement.

"F-Series celebrates 43 years as the country’s favorite truck and 38 years as its overall vehicle, and Transit stood at the top of the van podium again. We promised a winning portfolio and that’s what we’re delivering with more on the way, including Mustang Mach-E, an all-new F-150 and the return of Bronco. It’s going to be an exciting year for new product at Ford."

The automaker said it sold 1.24 million trucks in the U.S. last year, a 9% increase over 2018. Ford SUV sales dropped 4.8% last year to 830,471 as it struggled to launch a new Explorer model. Car sales plummeted 28% to 349,091. The automaker didn't sell a single Focus or C-Max in the U.S. in the fourth quarter. Taurus sales were down 65% last year.

GM on Friday said it took a sales hit in second half of the year — bringing sales down 2.3% in 2019. Fiat Chrysler's sales were off 1% last year. Fiat Chrysler saw truck sales increase as it continues to push its Ram trucks.

Ram pickups surpassed the Chevrolet Silverado in U.S. sales in 2019 for the first time ever, though the Ford F-Series — composed of five pickups ranging from the F-150 to the F-550 — gets to claim the title of best-selling pickup.

Fiat Chrysler moved 633,694 Ram trucks in the U.S. last year; GM moved 575,600 Silverados. Counting the 40,000 Jeep Gladiator midsize trucks it sold, Fiat Chrysler moved 673,741 trucks last year. GM sold more than 963,000 trucks last year, accounting for its seven full- and midsize models.

Ford trucks, meantime, were helped by the new midsize Ranger pickup. The automaker reported F-Series sales fell 1.4% to 896,526 vehicles, but 89,571 Ranger sales helped lift the truck segment 9% last year. The automaker's heavy trucks and work vans helped push that segment, too.

Ford also saw Lincoln sales increase more than 8% last year as the automaker's luxury arm pivots to an almost all-SUV lineup. Nautilus and Navigator sales increased last year, and the automaker saw a boost from the new Aviator SUV, which was added to the lineup in the middle of the year.

Ford's sales figures should propel industry sales over the 17-million unit mark, which industry analysts expected. Auto analysts expect sales to surpass their expectations at 17.1 million, down 1.3% from 2018's 17.3 million.

ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/ford/2020/01/06/more-than-half-vehicles-ford-sold-u-s-last-year-were-trucks/2822744001/