Dearborn — The botched introduction of the new Explorer SUV contributed to a nearly 99% decline in profit in 2019 at Ford Motor Co., which made $47 million and missed its guidance for the year.

The Dearborn automaker on Tuesday reported it made 1 cent per share on $155.9 billion in revenue for the year, a 3% decrease. Ford lost $1.672 billion in the last three months of 2019, which was 13 times the company's loss for the same period last year. A $2.2 billion charge on pensions largely drove the fourth-quarter loss.

Problems rolling out the new 2020 Ford Explorer at the Chicago Assembly Plant hurt the automaker's bottom line. (Photo: Jose M. Osorio, TNS)

CEO Jim Hackett had hailed 2019 to be a turning point "toward a really bright future" as it undergoes an $11 billion global restructuring, which included cutting costs and layoffs. But Ford's $6.379 billion in earnings before interest and taxes missed the lowered guidance the automaker set last quarter of between $6.5 and $7 billion. Its expectations for 2020 are even lower: between $5.6 and $6.6 billion.

"From an execution standpoint, clearly 2019 was below our expectations attributable to the operational challenges we had with the Explorer, for example, higher warranty costs," said Tim Stone, chief financial officer. "Fundamentally what we are seeing in our results are the benefits of fitness and the redesign through 2024."

Ford's shares closed up roughly 10% from a year ago ahead of releasing its financial results. Shares were dropping more than 10% in post-market trading.

The automaker made $6.612 billion before interest and taxes in North America, a decrease of 13%. Ford will give eligible hourly full-time United Auto Workers employees up to $6,600 profit-sharing checks this year, down $1,000 from a year ago.

An ambitious plan to launch the Explorer led to production issues at Chicago Assembly and hurt volume levels, sending Explorer sales down 26% and SUV sales down nearly 5% overall for the year.

"Given the economy Ford was handed in 2019, the operational miscues resulted in missed opportunities to the bottom line," David Kudla, chief investment strategist of Grand Blanc-based Mainstay Capital Management LLC, said in a statement ahead of the earnings results.

Ford will have the chance to prove it corrected its mistake in 2020 with launches of a new off-road SUV and the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV later this year. It is investing $700 million in Dearborn for the next-generation, F-150 pickup, including a plug-in hybrid version, and $750 million to Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne for the returned Bronco SUV and Ranger pickup.

The automaker's North American business was operating at a 6.7% margin in 2019, down from 7.9% in 2018. The teams are targeting 10% margins.

In 2019, it lost before interst and taxes $704 million in South America, $47 million in Europe, $23 million in Asia Pacifica and $142 million in the Middle East and Africa. The company also lost $771 million in China.

Although the Chinese market contracted, Ford's earnings rose 50% year-over-year as it introduces newer models such as the Ford Territory crossover, remodeled Ford Focus car and Lincoln Aviator SUV. The new Ford Escape SUV and Lincoln Corsair will launch this year there.

The coronavirus outbreak, however, has the company extending the Chinese New Year holiday factory shutdown a week to Feb. 9 under the government's recommendation. It is not yet clear how much it will affect business, Stone said.

The company also lost $1.186 billion in the "mobility segment" in 2018. Ford Credit made $2.998 billion with Ford projecting earnings would decrease again this year because of auction values and taxes.

Ford had just under $1 billion more cash on hand at the end of 2019 with $17.7 billion. The company's operating income was $574 million and operating costs were $155 billion.

Since the start of 2019, Ford has announced partnerships with Volkswagen AG and India's Mahindra Group to boost performance outside the U.S. Ford also announced plans to develop an electric vehicle for Lincoln with Plymouth-based Rivian Automotive LLC and expand autonomous vehicle testing with Argo AI.

